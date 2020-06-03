Advertisement
Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde; South Actresses and their love for white sarees revealed; Check PHOTOS

Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde; South Actresses and their love for white sarees revealed; Check PHOTOS

When it comes to style and their traditions, no one can beat these South divas. Today have a look at stunning white sarees donned by leading South actresses.
6733 reads Mumbai Updated: June 3, 2020 06:35 pm
  • 1 / 10
    South divas and their love for white sarees

    South divas and their love for white sarees

    The South film industry have influenced us in more than one way. From their action packed movies to their soulful music, we love it all. Several Bollywood actors and directors have collaborated with the South film fraternity for projects in the past. With more and more collaborations happening between the two industries, we are just hoping for some wonderful projects to witness in the future. Another interesting trend that’s now followed both by Bollywood and South film industries is the trend of promoting their films. We have been absolutely crushing on several male actors from both these industries who have gone beyond their dapper style to experiment with their fashion statements like Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda and Shahid Kapoor. In terms of female leading actresses, Samantha Akkineni was spotted in a white floral organza saree with her hit movie Jaanu written across it while promoting the movie. It was such a creative and fashionable move? Samantha will be next seen in Ashwin Saravanan’s yet to be titled project. The film will also have Prasanna in a key role. She also has Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in her kitty. The film has Nayanthara as another female lead and Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead. Just like Samantha several other South stars have raised the bar of style in terms of their promotional look. We found one thing in common that all the actresses are huge fans of white sarees. So today have a look at these beautiful white sarees donned by South actresses.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Sai Pallavi

    Sai Pallavi

    Sai Pallavi looked flawless with a mogra bun with which she styled her golden and white traditional white saree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul Preet Singh matched her love for white and floral prints in this saree and we loved her uncommon blouse with this one.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Tamannaah Bhatia

    Tamannaah Bhatia

    Tamannaah Bhatia looks surreal in a white translucent saree with a unique floral embroidery all over it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Kajal Aggarwal

    Kajal Aggarwal

    Kajal Aggarwal in a classy white saree look with matching earrings and pulled back bun.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Banita Sandhu

    Banita Sandhu

    Banita Sandhu flaunts her toned body in a surreal white saree with a sleeveless blouse to go with it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Raashi Khanna

    Raashi Khanna

    Raashi Khanna's white and yellow floral saree is the best option for a summer wedding!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Nayanthara

    Nayanthara

    The queen in her Onam charm with a stunning white saree and her pretty smile.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni teamed her white saree with a denim jacket and proved that she never fails to add that experimental factor to her clothing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Pooja Hegde

    Pooja Hegde

    Pooja Hegde raised the glam and style factor higher than ever in this embellished white saree with a unique attached blouse.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

