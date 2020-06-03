Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde; South Actresses and their love for white sarees revealed; Check PHOTOS

1 / 10

South divas and their love for white sarees

The South film industry have influenced us in more than one way. From their action packed movies to their soulful music, we love it all. Several Bollywood actors and directors have collaborated with the South film fraternity for projects in the past. With more and more collaborations happening between the two industries, we are just hoping for some wonderful projects to witness in the future. Another interesting trend that’s now followed both by Bollywood and South film industries is the trend of promoting their films. We have been absolutely crushing on several male actors from both these industries who have gone beyond their dapper style to experiment with their fashion statements like Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda and Shahid Kapoor. In terms of female leading actresses, Samantha Akkineni was spotted in a white floral organza saree with her hit movie Jaanu written across it while promoting the movie. It was such a creative and fashionable move? Samantha will be next seen in Ashwin Saravanan’s yet to be titled project. The film will also have Prasanna in a key role. She also has Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in her kitty. The film has Nayanthara as another female lead and Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead. Just like Samantha several other South stars have raised the bar of style in terms of their promotional look. We found one thing in common that all the actresses are huge fans of white sarees. So today have a look at these beautiful white sarees donned by South actresses.

Photo Credit : Instagram