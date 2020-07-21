/
Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde; South actresses who swear by yoga as a part of their fitness regime
Fitness is a very essential part of the actor's lives and their routines. Yoga is a primary part of their regime that helps them maintain their amazingly fit body. Take a look at list of actresses from down South who swear by yoga.
Ekta Varma
Updated: July 21, 2020 05:34 pm
A list of South actresses who swear by yoga
The ancient Indian practice of yoga remains just as relevant in the digital age as it was in the past—serving as an all-round solution to combating the stressors of modern lifestyle. A lot of celebrities around the world have been practising the habit of Yoga for several years and have imbibed it into their major work out routine. Samantha Akkineni is an established and well-known actress in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. She is extremely popular and loved amongst the audience and enjoys a huge and loyal fan following. She is currently spending her time with hubby Naga and their endearing pet dog Hash amid the lockdown. She has developed several new hobbies amid lockdown and is also imbibed yoga into her fitness regime in these times. From gardening, baking, yoga to working from home, she did it all. Samantha Akkineni is one of the South Indian actresses who never misses out on her gym routine. The Majili actress makes it a point to try out all modes of exercises and of late, she is enjoying yoga a lot. Sharing about it, Sam wrote on her IG account, "Apart from gardening.. something I’ve been really enjoying is Yoga especially because @chayakkineni and I do it together... #mytimewithyou #couplesyoga .. also we have the super best trainer @fly_santhosh who’s just insane.. chay isn’t in this picture but I am working on it." Samantha, in her Instagram post also revealed how she loves doing yoga these days and it is her husband Naga Chaitanya Akkineni who keeps her motivated to do it. Here's a complete list of South stars who swear by this fitness regime to maintain themselves.
Pooja Hegde
She is one of the most fitness dedicated people in the entertainment industry and often shells out fitness goals with her posts.
Rakul Preet Singh
Aiyaary actress makes sure she never misses her workout. She used her wooden furniture during lockdown to practice yoga at home.
Tamannaah Bhatia
Southern beauty Tamannaah Bhatia shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen making the most of her self-quarantine time practicing yoga in her garden.
Kajal Aggarwal
She does Yoga thrice a week which includes 150 Suraya namaskars at a stretch in a day and upper body weight training thrice a week.
Samantha Akkineni
Now that's a perfect yoga pose indeed!
Anushka Shetty
Before stepping into the acting industry, she was a yoga instructor.
