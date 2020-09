1 / 7

South actresses' BEST looks in jumpsuits

From Samantha Akkineni, Pooja Hegde to Rakul Preet Singh, there's no denying that South actresses have an impeccable sense of style. The divas know how to make a style statement. From acing a monochrome look, rocking a denim-on-denim look, slaying in pantsuits and more, South actresses know how to look best and set fashion trends. There are many stars who are experimental and often take risks when it comes to fashion. Talking about Samantha Akkineni, in particular, she is one of the most stylish actresses in the South Indian film industry. She is one celebrity who is also looked upon by many for fashion. Be it rocking a casual avatar or slaying in beautiful dresses and traditional outfits, Samantha has time and again proven that her style is always up to the mark. Over the years, she has worn many jaw-dropping and trendy outfits. Apart from Samantha, there's Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna who also create a huge buzz because of their fashionable appearances. The ladies know to make jaws drop with their stylish looks. If you have been following the actresses then you might know that there are times they have worn jumpsuits and totally aced the look. Be it a denim jumpsuit or polka dot, today, take cues from these South actresses on how to effortlessly stun in a jumpsuit.

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand