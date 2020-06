1 / 9

South actresses and their mirror selfies

Samantha Akkineni has always been a trendsetter in the South film industry. In terms of style, South divas give a tough competition to Bollywood divas. Over the years, as we saw the collaboration of the South film industry with Bollywood several times. Another interesting trend that’s now followed both by Bollywood and South film industries is the trend of promoting their films. We have been absolutely crushing on several male actors from both these industries who have gone beyond their dapper style to experiment with their fashion statements like Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda and Shahid Kapoor. In terms of female leading actresses, Samantha Akkineni was spotted in a white floral organza saree with her hit movie Jaanu written across it while promoting the movie. Two years ago, movie stars all around the nation started a new trend of getting photographed professionally whenever they wore stylish attire for movie promotions, weddings, receptions, red carpet or any other event. This trend was mostly brought in by Sonam Kapoor who would post pictures clicked by professionals before any major event donning a stunning outfit on her social media. But over time just like the trend of selfies, mirror selfies came into play and we saw several actors and actresses ditch the professional camera and opt for their phone's camera to click a picture of themselves hassle-free. Actress Samantha Akkineni as we said earlier shared pictures of herself in an all-black look clicking a mirror selfie with minimal makeup on her social media. Today we have these other South divas who switched to their own hands to capture their beauty by the means of a mirror selfie, check them out.

