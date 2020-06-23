Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde: When South stars looked the best version of themselves in shorter hair

1 / 10

South stars in a shorter hairstyle

Samantha Akkineni starred in the movie Jaanu earlier year, which marked yet another superhit movie to the South superstar's list of successful movies. The film centers around a reunion, fifteen years after graduation, of former students from a 2004 school batch. The reunion also acts as a forum for two former lovers to settle problems concerning their separation, Ram and Jaanu. The film was critically acclaimed and Sam was praised for her impeccable performance in the movie. What took fans by surprise was her stunning style statements during the promos of the movie. The actress was seen in a beautiful organza saree with Jaanu written across it and her outfit surely took promotions to the next level. Meanwhile, Samantha will be seen sharing the screen space with Nayanthara in their upcoming Tamil film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will be helmed and is written by Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. Talking about her social media, we absolutely miss the stunning outfits she wore for her promotional looks and events. Last year Sam was seen experimenting with her beauty look as she opted for a rather shorter hairstyle and the internet loved it. When we observed more, we noticed its not only Samantha who experimented with her hair and opted for a shorter hairstyle. Today take a look at these other south actresses who donned shorter hairdo and rocked the style.

Photo Credit : Instagram