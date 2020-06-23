Advertisement
Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde: When South stars looked the best version of themselves in shorter hair

Samantha Akkineni, Hansika Motwani to Pooja Hegde are all fans of this particular hairstyle and we loved the snaps they uploaded donning the same.
6226 reads Mumbai Updated: June 23, 2020 07:45 am
  • 1 / 10
    Samantha Akkineni starred in the movie Jaanu earlier year, which marked yet another superhit movie to the South superstar's list of successful movies. The film centers around a reunion, fifteen years after graduation, of former students from a 2004 school batch. The reunion also acts as a forum for two former lovers to settle problems concerning their separation, Ram and Jaanu. The film was critically acclaimed and Sam was praised for her impeccable performance in the movie. What took fans by surprise was her stunning style statements during the promos of the movie. The actress was seen in a beautiful organza saree with Jaanu written across it and her outfit surely took promotions to the next level. Meanwhile, Samantha will be seen sharing the screen space with Nayanthara in their upcoming Tamil film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will be helmed and is written by Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. Talking about her social media, we absolutely miss the stunning outfits she wore for her promotional looks and events. Last year Sam was seen experimenting with her beauty look as she opted for a rather shorter hairstyle and the internet loved it. When we observed more, we noticed its not only Samantha who experimented with her hair and opted for a shorter hairstyle. Today take a look at these other south actresses who donned shorter hairdo and rocked the style.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Ileana D'Cruz

    Ileana D'Cruz

    The actress' shorter hair look highlighted her face in the most gorgeous manner.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Raashi Khanna

    Raashi Khanna

    Raashi Khanna's bubbly face looks even better and she has been treating her fans with her lockdown pics.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Banita Sandhu

    Banita Sandhu

    Banita's beautiful eyes get more highlighted in this bob hairstyle.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Rashmika Mandanna

    Rashmika Mandanna

    Rashmika Mandanna shared an adorable selfie of herself in her chopped hair giving fans a virtual treat.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Hansika Motwani

    Hansika Motwani

    Hansika Motwani's beachy waves with a shorter hairdo is a winning factor for her desi look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Kajal Aggarwal

    Kajal Aggarwal

    Kajal Aggarwal's wavy short hair and nerdy glasses are a perfect off duty look of the star.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Tamannaah Bhatia

    Tamannaah Bhatia

    Tamannaah Bhatia has been donning this shorter version of her hair for some time now and we love everything about it!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Pooja Hegde

    Pooja Hegde

    Pooja Hegde's delightful face is unmissable with her "good hair day" snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni's 2019 go to shorter hairstyle version is a threat to sore eyes as she experimented in not one but many ways with that hairdo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

