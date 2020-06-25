Advertisement
Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde: When South stars stepped out with expensive arm candies to the airport

2968 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Check out these expensive bags donned by South actors to airport

    Check out these expensive bags donned by South actors to airport

    Samantha Akkineni has been giving us goals on how to lead a healthy life this lockdown. The actress who has been psyched about starting a new hobby this lockdown gave her fans a glimpse into her new rooftop vegetable garden along with some healthy eating recipes. The actress has been indulging in some online acting courses as well and is surely using this time productively. Sharing a post where she is seen meditating she wrote"Today I begin my 48 days of the Isha kriya journey. I invite you to join me ... Isha kriya brings health, prosperity, and well-being. It is a powerful tool to cope .. and is meant to empower us to live life to our fullest potential .. link in bio .. it is a free guided meditation. I wish you peace".Samantha will be seen sharing the screen space with Nayanthara in their upcoming Tamil film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will be helmed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. She will be making her digital debut with The Family Man 2. She also has another project in her kitty, which is Ashwin Saravanan's untitled film. Although we love the way she and other south stars has been blessing our feed lately with some stunning pictures we do miss their promotional looks, new movies, and of course their airport looks. There were times when the actresses of south donned simple attire but added a glam touch to their look with some expensive bags. For example, Samantha Akkineni was spotted at Hyderabad airport in a traditional look with a Dior bag costing a whopping Rs 2 lakh. It costs USD 2,700 and is designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri. Today check these photos where South actresses donned pricey arm candies to the airport.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Tamannaah Bhatia

    Tamannaah Bhatia

    Tamannaah Bhatia's pricey Christian Louboutin bag has been donned by celebs like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mira Rajput as well. The cost of the same is worth more than a lakh.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 7
    Pooja Hegde

    Pooja Hegde

    Pooja Hegde was seen in an olive green co ord set and an expensive bag from Gucci which is worth $ 2,790 that is Rs. 2,10,569.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 7
    Kajal Aggarwal

    Kajal Aggarwal

    The actress' GG Marmont small shoulder bag from Gucci is worth $ 1,980 is worth 1,49,940.55 INR. She opted for a no-makeup look with a striped dress.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 5 / 7
    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul Preet Singh's black handbag from Christian Dior is worth Rs.1,98,337

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 6 / 7
    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni's black and white bag is worth Rs.60000.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 7 / 7
    Samantha Akkineni's love for Dior

    Samantha Akkineni's love for Dior

    Samantha Akkineni's Dior which is a hit amongst Bollywood actresses like Anushka Sharma and Kangana Ranaut is worth 2 lakh.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

