Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde: When South stars stepped out with expensive arm candies to the airport

Check out these expensive bags donned by South actors to airport

Samantha Akkineni has been giving us goals on how to lead a healthy life this lockdown. The actress who has been psyched about starting a new hobby this lockdown gave her fans a glimpse into her new rooftop vegetable garden along with some healthy eating recipes. The actress has been indulging in some online acting courses as well and is surely using this time productively. Sharing a post where she is seen meditating she wrote"Today I begin my 48 days of the Isha kriya journey. I invite you to join me ... Isha kriya brings health, prosperity, and well-being. It is a powerful tool to cope .. and is meant to empower us to live life to our fullest potential .. link in bio .. it is a free guided meditation. I wish you peace".Samantha will be seen sharing the screen space with Nayanthara in their upcoming Tamil film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will be helmed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. She will be making her digital debut with The Family Man 2. She also has another project in her kitty, which is Ashwin Saravanan's untitled film. Although we love the way she and other south stars has been blessing our feed lately with some stunning pictures we do miss their promotional looks, new movies, and of course their airport looks. There were times when the actresses of south donned simple attire but added a glam touch to their look with some expensive bags. For example, Samantha Akkineni was spotted at Hyderabad airport in a traditional look with a Dior bag costing a whopping Rs 2 lakh. It costs USD 2,700 and is designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri. Today check these photos where South actresses donned pricey arm candies to the airport.

Photo Credit : Instagram