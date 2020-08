1 / 9

South actresses in pantsuits

Samantha Akkineni made up for all the lost glam time this lockdown with her fuss-free stunning wedding looks for Brother in law Rana Daggubati's wedding ceremonies. The South beauty is related to Rana as her husband Naga Chaitanya and Rana Daggubati are first cousins. Samantha's first look at her Rana's wedding was a bright pineapple yellow vintage garden hand-embroidered jacket, a tiered top, and flared pants by ace designer Arpita Mehta. For Rana’s wedding, Samantha opted to wear a simple royal blue Chanderi saree that featured floral motifs all over, paired with a pastel blue sleeveless high neck blouse by Raw Mango. She accessorized it with a statement polki and emerald choker set by Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas. Samantha Akkineni has been blessing our feed with her adorable snaps and productive activities this lockdown. She made a name for herself in Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is known for her performances in films such as "Ye Maaya Chesave", "Neethaane En Ponvasantham", "Eega", "Mersal" and "Rangasthalam". She impressed all with her role in "Super Deluxe" last year. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Nayanthara in their upcoming Tamil film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will be helmed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. She will be making her digital debut with The Family Man 2. She also has another project in her kitty, which is Ashwin Saravanan's untitled film. Today we have these pics of the actress in stunning pantsuits along with pictures of other South celebs who switched on their boss lady mode with their outfits.

