Samantha Akkineni to Raashi Khanna: 5 Times South actresses showed their love for lace outfits; See Photos

Some of the top South film actresses surely proved that they won't mind a good outfit with lace for events and we are crushing over their lace outfit choices. Have a look.
2679 reads Mumbai Updated: April 20, 2020 11:59 am
    South actors who rocked lace outfits

    South actors who rocked lace outfits

    When we try to recall the trends carried by film stars in 2019, it includes sequin, off-shoulder outfits, all kinds of pantsuits and some more shades of neon. Celebrities have introduced these trends in our wardrobes with their public appearances and red carpet looks, by donning them with a modern twist and unconventional looks. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global icon. The Dostana actress who started off as a model and made India proud after winning the title of Miss World hails from an Army background. Both her parents served in the Indian Army as doctors. After winning the Miss World pageant, Priyanka made her acting debut with Thamizhan, a Tamil movie. There are several South Indian movies starring Bollywood actresses which many of us don’t know about. South film industry is a powerhouse of talent and it has been an inspiration for several Bollywood movies in the past. In fact, today even before South movie releases, Bollywood directors already buy the rights for a remake in Hindi. When Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday gave us the first glimpse of their upcoming project together, the internet lost its calm. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the Hindi version of the film will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Welcoming Ananya to the team, the filmmaker shared a warm post with their behind the scene pictures and captioning it as, "Happy to Welcome on board Gorgeous @ananyapanday for our Pan India venture with my hero @TheDeverakonda produced by @karanjohar @Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18 Having fun directing this cool venture@DharmaMovies@PuriConnect#PCfilm#AnanyaPandayVijayDeverakonda". This will be the first time Vijay will be sharing the screen space with Ananya and we can't wait to see their chemistry in the movie as those photos and several other BTS pictures surfaced on the internet. Just like movies, there are similar trends in fashion that Bollywood and Tollywood share in common. For example, South superstar Samantha Akkineni pulled off her promotional game to the next level when she wore an organza saree with Jaanu written across it the same way as the one Kareena Kapoor Khan wore for The Kapil Sharma Show with her pet name Bebo written on it during Good Newwz promotions. Samantha Akkineni always makes headlines, but this time it's not for a new project announcement or her beauty and fashion looks. Her outfits are off-beat and we love how she experiments every time with her looks. But seems like Samantha is not the only actress to make headlines with her impeccable fashion choices. Today, we have these divas of the South film industry donning lace outfits. Check it out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Rashmika Mandanna

    Rashmika Mandanna donned a white lace dress with heavy embroidery of large flower petals all over it and the halter neck is adding more glamour to the entire look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Pooja Hedge

    Pooja Hedge sported delusional blue lace evening gown to an awards ceremony and made sure all eyes were on her with the diva with her choice of beauty look as well.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Tamannaah Bhatia

    Tamannaah Bhatia rocks a neon lace bodysuit with denim as she promotes her movie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Raashi Khanna

    Raashi Khanna's white lace outfit is literally goals for that perfect date night with your loved one post quarantine.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni is a vision in this yellow built-in bustier dress for an award show and we love her beauty look with the same.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

