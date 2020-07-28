Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
/
Samantha Akkineni to Rakul Preet Singh: Here's a throwback to South actors' FIRST ever social media posts

Samantha Akkineni to Rakul Preet Singh: Here's a throwback to South actors' FIRST ever social media posts

Celebrities across the world are active on social media and make the best use of it to keep in touch with their fans. Take a look at your favourite South stars' first-ever Instagram posts.
18711 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Check out the first ever social media posts of South actresses

    Check out the first ever social media posts of South actresses

    Social media plays a very important role in the life of celebrities to keep in touch with their fans with their updates and whereabouts in this digital age. They make sure to put their truest selves out there and give the fans an insight into their daily lives. Speaking of fans, Samantha Akkineni is one of the stars in the South that enjoys a huge fan following. Samantha Akkineni is also really active on social media and her Instagram feed is an absolute treat to the eyes! From her sun-kissed pictures to sans makeup looks, gorgeous embellished lehenga appearances to her exotic vacay pics, her social media is delightful just like her! She is currently spending her time with hubby Naga and their endearing pet dog Hash amid the lockdown and keeps sharing the most amazing moments on her feed which are an absolute joy to escape you from the boredom of quarantine. She gave a complete glimpse of her life in lockdown to her fans through social media and posted the most adorable snaps. From gardening, working from home, practising yoga to celebrating her birthday during this time, she did it all. Apart from that, Shruti Haasan is also one of the most popular actors down South. The actress is spending her time in lockdown productively as she has taken to piano lessons, working out and the cutest selfies. Her social media feed is a true delight for her fans and there's no denying that. On that note, here's a throwback to the South actors' first-ever social media posts.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Tamannaah Bhatia

    Tamannaah Bhatia

    The actress shared how she was glad to be on Instagram with this amazing snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Shruti Haasan

    Shruti Haasan

    This is the actress' first Instagram pic in which she looks cute beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Kajal Aggarwal

    Kajal Aggarwal

    That's a really cute selfie.

    Photo Credit : instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul's state of bliss in this throwback pic is a true delight!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 9
    Anushka Shetty

    Anushka Shetty

    The actress captioned this pic as, "It's a great privilege to meet Music Maestro #IlayaRaja sir a few days back in #chennai, I am blessed to have His #Music for my #Rudhramadevi film !!!"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Raashi Khanna

    Raashi Khanna

    With her partner in crime. Raashi captioned this pic as "He's my 3 am a friend. A person who makes me laugh every time we talk! My biggest critic and my partner in crime... What would I do without you! #friendsforlife."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Rashmika Mandanna

    Rashmika Mandanna

    Rashmika's first Instagram post was filled with nostalgia as she shared the glimpse from a beauty pageant wherein she is seen posing with Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Sai Pallavi

    Sai Pallavi

    Premam actress' first-ever post was all about childhood memories.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement