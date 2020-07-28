Samantha Akkineni to Rakul Preet Singh: Here's a throwback to South actors' FIRST ever social media posts

1 / 9

Check out the first ever social media posts of South actresses

Social media plays a very important role in the life of celebrities to keep in touch with their fans with their updates and whereabouts in this digital age. They make sure to put their truest selves out there and give the fans an insight into their daily lives. Speaking of fans, Samantha Akkineni is one of the stars in the South that enjoys a huge fan following. Samantha Akkineni is also really active on social media and her Instagram feed is an absolute treat to the eyes! From her sun-kissed pictures to sans makeup looks, gorgeous embellished lehenga appearances to her exotic vacay pics, her social media is delightful just like her! She is currently spending her time with hubby Naga and their endearing pet dog Hash amid the lockdown and keeps sharing the most amazing moments on her feed which are an absolute joy to escape you from the boredom of quarantine. She gave a complete glimpse of her life in lockdown to her fans through social media and posted the most adorable snaps. From gardening, working from home, practising yoga to celebrating her birthday during this time, she did it all. Apart from that, Shruti Haasan is also one of the most popular actors down South. The actress is spending her time in lockdown productively as she has taken to piano lessons, working out and the cutest selfies. Her social media feed is a true delight for her fans and there's no denying that. On that note, here's a throwback to the South actors' first-ever social media posts.

Photo Credit : Instagram