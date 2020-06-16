Samantha Akkineni to Rakul Preet Singh: When South stars gave fans a glimpse of their luxe homes amid lockdown

1 / 7

Inside South beauties' homes

Coronavirus lockdown led to all of us being quarantined at home and trying out all kinds of things. Amid quarantine, the stars took their much-needed breaks. From cooking, mopping, unleashing their inner artists to doing online interviews, celebs made the most of their time. Baahubali star Tamannaah Bhatia is also active on social media and keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts. She has lately been updating her fans about her quarantine days. From giving the Pillow Challenge the most glam avatar, sharing her old photo albums with her fans, whipping up some breakfast, working out to flaunting her flawless skin in no-makeup selfies, Tamannaah has been enjoying her days in lockdown to the fullest. Shruti Haasan is spending her time in lockdown productively as she has taken piano lessons, working out and the cutest selfies. Samantha Akkineni has had the time of her life as she celebrated her birthday with her husband Naga Chaitanya and family amid lockdown! Speaking of lockdown, as the stars give fans an insight into their quarantine routines, they are also giving them a virtual tour of their lavish homes. Regardless of the size, they are well-decorated with breathtaking views, deep sofas and a beautiful ensemble of greens in the balcony. Here's a sneak peek into the South beauties' luxurious homes!

Photo Credit : Instagram