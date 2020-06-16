/
Samantha Akkineni to Rakul Preet Singh: When South stars gave fans a glimpse of their luxe homes amid lockdown
As the stars give fans an insight into their quarantine routines, they are also giving them a virtual tour of their lavish homes. Here's a sneak peek into the South actresses' luxurious homes that fans witnessed amid lockdown.
Coronavirus lockdown led to all of us being quarantined at home and trying out all kinds of things. Amid quarantine, the stars took their much-needed breaks. From cooking, mopping, unleashing their inner artists to doing online interviews, celebs made the most of their time. Baahubali star Tamannaah Bhatia is also active on social media and keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts. She has lately been updating her fans about her quarantine days. From giving the Pillow Challenge the most glam avatar, sharing her old photo albums with her fans, whipping up some breakfast, working out to flaunting her flawless skin in no-makeup selfies, Tamannaah has been enjoying her days in lockdown to the fullest. Shruti Haasan is spending her time in lockdown productively as she has taken piano lessons, working out and the cutest selfies. Samantha Akkineni has had the time of her life as she celebrated her birthday with her husband Naga Chaitanya and family amid lockdown! Speaking of lockdown, as the stars give fans an insight into their quarantine routines, they are also giving them a virtual tour of their lavish homes. Regardless of the size, they are well-decorated with breathtaking views, deep sofas and a beautiful ensemble of greens in the balcony. Here's a sneak peek into the South beauties' luxurious homes!
Samantha Akkineni
When Samantha made her lockdown productive. You cannot miss the amazing swimming pool at her place!
Tamannaah Bhatia
Taking you inside the star's luxurious kitchen!
Kajal Aggarwal
Kajal Aggarwal's indoor cardio sessions seem to be full of fun!
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul's spacious living room is no less than a dream!
Shruti Haasan
The actress is also a singer and has sung a lot of songs for her films. The actress has a keyboard at her home!
Pooja Hegde
When Pooja gave her fans a sneak peek into her beautiful bedroom that is decorated with lamps and pink interiors.
