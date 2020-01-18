Samantha Akkineni’s THESE onscreen characters made her stand out in the South film industry

1 / 7

Samantha Akkineni is a versatile actress

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most bankable actors in the South film industry. She is one of the most loved and admired stars from the Tollywood. The star is known for her distinct character portrayal and her indelible confidence on-screen. She established her career prominently in the Telugu and Tamil film industry, and she is a recipient of many awards. Samantha has emerged as one of the leading actresses among other actors. The hardworking actress never fails to impress us with her wonderful performances in all her movies. She was recently honoured with the Best Actress Award for two of her movies Majili and Oh! Baby. The stunning beauty has created a niche for herself by showcasing her acting skills effectively. Married to Naga Chaitanya, they are Tollywood’s most loved couple. Her upcoming movie Jaanu would be hitting the screens next month and has already created a buzz among the public. She will be seen sharing screen space with Sharwanand in the same. Samantha’s on-screen characters have always created an impact. Today, we bring you some of the best looks and characters of the actress in these remarkable movies.

Photo Credit : YouTube