Home
/
Photos
/
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
/
Samantha Akkineni’s THESE onscreen characters made her stand out in the South film industry

Samantha Akkineni’s THESE onscreen characters made her stand out in the South film industry

Samantha’s on-screen characters have always been admired and loved. Today, we bring you some of the best looks and characters of the actress in these remarkable movies.
6299 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Samantha Akkineni is a versatile actress

    Samantha Akkineni is a versatile actress

    Samantha Akkineni is one of the most bankable actors in the South film industry. She is one of the most loved and admired stars from the Tollywood. The star is known for her distinct character portrayal and her indelible confidence on-screen. She established her career prominently in the Telugu and Tamil film industry, and she is a recipient of many awards. Samantha has emerged as one of the leading actresses among other actors. The hardworking actress never fails to impress us with her wonderful performances in all her movies. She was recently honoured with the Best Actress Award for two of her movies Majili and Oh! Baby. The stunning beauty has created a niche for herself by showcasing her acting skills effectively. Married to Naga Chaitanya, they are Tollywood’s most loved couple. Her upcoming movie Jaanu would be hitting the screens next month and has already created a buzz among the public. She will be seen sharing screen space with Sharwanand in the same. Samantha’s on-screen characters have always created an impact. Today, we bring you some of the best looks and characters of the actress in these remarkable movies.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 2 / 7
    Super Deluxe

    Super Deluxe

    Samantha’s on-screen character as Vembu - a typical middle-class girl, received her a lot of praises. Her acting was on point.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 3 / 7
    Oh! Baby

    Oh! Baby

    One of the best movies created in the South industry, Oh! Baby features Samantha as a 24-year-old Swathi, who wishes to fulfil her dream as a singer when time takes her back to her younger self.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 4 / 7
    Majili

    Majili

    Samantha delightfully carried the role of Sravani who fell in love with a disturbed person and then turned him into a more responsible being and received lot of praises from the public.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 5 / 7
    Ye Maaya Chesave

    Ye Maaya Chesave

    Samantha made her debut with this movie. Her role as Jessie, in which she was also seen sharing screen space with Naga Chaitanya, is one of the best-loved stories of a film.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 6 / 7
    Irumbu Thirai

    Irumbu Thirai

    Playing the role of Dr Rathi Devi earned Samantha a good fan base. She did justice to the character of an on-screen psychologist.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

  • 7 / 7
    Rangasthalam

    Rangasthalam

    This was one of her best character portrayed. She played a villager on-screen named Rama Lakshmi. She also shared that it was a relief to play a character for which she didn’t have to look perfect, and her role was on a different tangent.

    Photo Credit : YouTube

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

PHOTOS: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress Kanika Mann will leave you mesmerised with her beauty
PHOTOS: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress Kanika Mann will leave you mesmerised with her beauty
Hina Khan to Avika Gor: THESE TV celebs marked their presence at the Cannes Film Festival
Hina Khan to Avika Gor: THESE TV celebs marked their presence at the Cannes Film Festival
BTS: From John Cena to Joe Jonas, Hollywood celebs who are fans of the K pop band
BTS: From John Cena to Joe Jonas, Hollywood celebs who are fans of the K pop band
Fashion Wars of the Week: From Deepika, Alia to Kangana, Tara, actresses who wore strikingly similar outfits
Fashion Wars of the Week: From Deepika, Alia to Kangana, Tara, actresses who wore strikingly similar outfits
Best Photos of the Week: Love Aaj Kal poster, Deepika Padukone\'s makeup to Shraddha Kapoor\'s promotional look
Best Photos of the Week: Love Aaj Kal poster, Deepika Padukone's makeup to Shraddha Kapoor's promotional look
Nayanthara’s fashion game is always on point and THESE pictures are a proof; Check it out
Nayanthara’s fashion game is always on point and THESE pictures are a proof; Check it out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement