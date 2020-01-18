/
/
/
Samantha Akkineni’s THESE onscreen characters made her stand out in the South film industry
Samantha Akkineni’s THESE onscreen characters made her stand out in the South film industry
Samantha’s on-screen characters have always been admired and loved. Today, we bring you some of the best looks and characters of the actress in these remarkable movies.
Written By
Aditi Giri
6299 reads
Mumbai
Published: January 18, 2020 03:19 pm
-
1 / 7
-
2 / 7
-
3 / 7
-
4 / 7
-
5 / 7
-
6 / 7
-
7 / 7
Add new comment