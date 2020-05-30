/
/
/
Samantha Akkineni to Sai Pallavi and Nayanthara, THROWBACK vacay photos of South stars we can't get enough of
Samantha Akkineni to Sai Pallavi and Nayanthara, THROWBACK vacay photos of South stars we can't get enough of
There are many celebrities who are adventure junkies and currently dreaming about vacationing because let's admit, there's nothing we can do right now but stay at our homes. Today, take a look at the South actresses beautiful throwback travel snaps.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
5430 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 30, 2020 04:15 pm
1 / 10
Vacay photos of South stars
Are you travel freak and can't wait to go on a vacation once the lockdown ends? If yes, then you're not the only one. There are many celebrities who are adventure junkies and currently dreaming about vacationing because let's admit, there's nothing we can do right now but stay at our homes. Many celebs shared their throwback travel photos to feel a little good. For example, Tara Sutaria shared a picture of herself that was shot while she was in the Maldives enjoying the sea in a black swimsuit. Sunny Leone, too, shared her plans of travelling to Dubai once the lockdown is over. There are many South actresses who shared a series of throwback travel photos and mentioned how much they just can't wait to travel once the lockdown ends. Pooja Hegde shared a picture of herself from her Paris travel diaries and wrote, "Going through major wanderlust right now... so gonna live vicariously through this photo for now... #memories #paris #gypsielifenomore #cantwait." On that note, we've compiled some throwback photos of South actresses that'll definitely make you plan a vacay post lockdown.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 10
Samantha Akkineni
Anyone who follows Samantha on Instagram knows that she is a travel enthusiast. The actress often takes time out of her busy schedule to explore the beauty of this world. This throwback snap of the actress will definitely make you want to plan a vacay post lockdown.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 10
Nayanthara
Nayanthara's beau and director Vignesh Shivan often shares the actress' stunning vacay photos from exotic places. This is one of the most beautiful snaps of the actress. What do you think?
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 10
Pooja Hegde
Pooja is a travel freak. Her Instagram consists of many photos from exotic places. The actress' travel style never fails to impress. As you can see, her style is on point in this throwback vacay snap.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 10
Keerthy Suresh
The Mahanati star shared a beautiful photo of herself in a bathrobe when she was vacationing in Spain. This same took the internet by storm within no seconds.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 10
Kajal Aggarwal
Kajal Aggarwal's travel photos are a perfect treat to her fans. This pic of the actress will give you travel goals for sure.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 10
Sai Pallavi
Sai Pallavi's travel buddy is her sister. This pic of the duo is beautiful beyond words.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 10
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh's selfie is on point in this throwback snap.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 10
Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah is one actress who loves travelling a lot. Here's a throwback of the actress!
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 10
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika keeps sharing her beautiful and mesmerising travel photos all the time.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment