Samantha Akkineni to Sai Pallavi and Nayanthara, THROWBACK vacay photos of South stars we can't get enough of

1 / 10

Vacay photos of South stars

Are you travel freak and can't wait to go on a vacation once the lockdown ends? If yes, then you're not the only one. There are many celebrities who are adventure junkies and currently dreaming about vacationing because let's admit, there's nothing we can do right now but stay at our homes. Many celebs shared their throwback travel photos to feel a little good. For example, Tara Sutaria shared a picture of herself that was shot while she was in the Maldives enjoying the sea in a black swimsuit. Sunny Leone, too, shared her plans of travelling to Dubai once the lockdown is over. There are many South actresses who shared a series of throwback travel photos and mentioned how much they just can't wait to travel once the lockdown ends. Pooja Hegde shared a picture of herself from her Paris travel diaries and wrote, "Going through major wanderlust right now... so gonna live vicariously through this photo for now... #memories #paris #gypsielifenomore #cantwait." On that note, we've compiled some throwback photos of South actresses that'll definitely make you plan a vacay post lockdown.

Photo Credit : Instagram