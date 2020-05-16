Advertisement
From Samantha Akkineni to Sai Pallavi & Tamannaah Bhatia; Here are the skincare secrets of the South actresses

Many South actresses swear by home remedies and have their own skincare secrets which they religiously follow to maintain the glow on their face. On that note, check out the beauty secrets of top South actresses.
    At times, we all wonder how do actresses manage to have glowing and flawless skin all the time. There's no doubt that they always ensure to use products that benefit their skin and do no harm in return. Well, many actresses swear by home remedies and have their own skincare secrets which they religiously follow to maintain the glow on their face. During quarantine, celebrities are taking extra care of themselves. Going by their social media posts, many are flaunting their natural skin and acing the no makeup look. Recently, Samantha Akkineni, who is one of the top actresses of South shared a no makeup selfie of hers. Other South divas have been sharing no makeup, no filter photos as well. Well, who wouldn't want to know their skincare secrets? On that note, check out the beauty secrets of top South actresses.

    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha is one beautiful actress of Tollywood. During a Twitter Q&A, Samantha revealed that she applies sunscreen. During an interview, when asked her how she keeps her skin so glowing, she shared, "I breathe the same air that you breathe. I eat the same food that you eat. But if you keep your mind free of bad and angry thoughts, the glow is bound to show on your face." The actress further added that it's important not to surround yourself with negative people and enemies.

    Raashi Khanna

    Raashi is one celebrity who shares her no makeup photos on Instagram and also gets praised by her followers for being natural. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Raashi revealed that she swears by Multani Mitti and also uses sunscreen. A good moisturizer always does the trick, as revealed by the actress. Also, no matter how tired she is, Raashi makes sure to remove all the makeup from her face before going to the bed.

    Sai Pallavi

    Sai Pallavi is one actress who is known to work in films sans makeup. She lets her skin breathe. In an interview with Times of India, Sai revealed the reason behind going makeup-free for her roles in movies. She shared that the director of Premam, Alphonse Puthren encouraged her to go makeup free and the same built her confidence to go natural on-screen.

    Hansika Motwani

    Hansika is one of the most beautiful actresses down South. She is comfortable sharing her no makeup photos on Instagram. The actress drinks a lot of water and uses moisturizer and sunscreen.

    Kajal Aggarwal

    Kajal Aggarwal once revealed that she ensures to remove makeup before going to bed as it plays an important role in having healthy skin.

    Tamannaah Bhatia

    Tamannaah is one successful star of Bollywood. When it comes to her skincare secrets, she revealed that drinking lots of water and eating healthy does the trick. As we all know, Tamannaah looks absolutely gorgeous with as well as without makeup.

