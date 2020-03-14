/
Samantha Akkineni shows her love for the six yards with THESE perfect Saree looks; Check it out
Samantha Akkineni is one of the most stylish actresses down South. The stunning actress knows how to stun in Indian as well as western outfits. Today, we have picked 8 best saree looks of the actress that you would want to steal.
Samantha Akkineni's stunning saree looks
Samantha Akkineni is one of the most stylish actresses down South. The stunning actress knows how to stun in Indian as well as western outfits. She is one celebrity who always impresses the fashion police. Many would agree that all her fashionable looks are worth taking note of! Over the years, we have seen her serve many stylish looks, some of which are still etched in our minds. Be it rocking a super casual look or pulling off a traditional look, Samantha wows us with every look of hers. The actress certainly has an amazing outlook on fashion. When it comes to saree, Samantha knows how to slay! The Oh! Baby actress always manages to look breathtaking in a saree. Be it pulling off a plain saree or slaying in monochrome or going all out in an embroidered one, Samantha does it all with ease and perfection. In case you're looking out for some major inspiration on how to rock a saree, this is it! We have picked 8 best saree looks of the actress that you would want to steal. Let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Stunning as always
The actress knows how to keep it simple yet stylish and stand out from others.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Gorgeous
We want to steal this beautiful saree!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Simple yet elegant
This look is a complete steal.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Fashion Queen
This look is enough to prove why she is considered to be a style icon.
Photo Credit : Instagram
One hell of a stunner
Ever wondered how to rock a gold saree? Samantha looks breathtakingly gorgeous in a gold saree. Plus, her hair and makeup are on point.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Simplicity at its best
She looks stunning but her hairdo steals the show.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Love for black and white
Samantha once donned a monochrome striped saree and nailed it!
Photo Credit : Instagram
