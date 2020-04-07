Samantha Akkineni to Shruti Haasan, Nayanthara: Take cues from South beauties on how to rock polka dot outfits

1 / 8

South actresses in polka dot outfits

When it comes to fashion, South beauties definitely know how to slay! Be it gracing a red carpet event or making a stylish appearance at the airport and more, South beauties always have their style game on point. They do not just keep up with the trends but also add their own twist to it making it look more stunning and eye-grabbing. South divas like Nayanthara, Hansika Motwani, Samantha Akkineni, Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, Rakul Preet Singh, Shruti Haasan and more, our favourite actresses never fail to impress the fashion police and give style goals to their fans and followers. The divas have an individual style that is impeccable. As mentioned above, South divas love to keep up with fashion trends. Be it off-shoulder, denim-on-denim or polka dot and more, South divas certainly know how to grab attention. Many trends might have come and gone but the one trend that is here to stay for a long time is polka dot. South beauties are extremely fond of this trend and are papped wearing polka dot outfits during several occasions. From Nayanthara to Samantha Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, here are 7 south actresses who showed us how to rock a polka dot outfit. Check out!

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand