Samantha Akkineni to Shruti Haasan, Nayanthara: Take cues from South beauties on how to rock polka dot outfits
Be it gracing a red carpet event or making a stylish appearance at the airport and more, South beauties always have their style game on point. Today, we take a look at 7 South actresses who showed us how to rock polka dot outfits. Check out!
Pinkvilla Desk
Updated: April 7, 2020 11:02 am
South actresses in polka dot outfits
When it comes to fashion, South beauties definitely know how to slay! Be it gracing a red carpet event or making a stylish appearance at the airport and more, South beauties always have their style game on point. They do not just keep up with the trends but also add their own twist to it making it look more stunning and eye-grabbing. South divas like Nayanthara, Hansika Motwani, Samantha Akkineni, Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, Rakul Preet Singh, Shruti Haasan and more, our favourite actresses never fail to impress the fashion police and give style goals to their fans and followers. The divas have an individual style that is impeccable. As mentioned above, South divas love to keep up with fashion trends. Be it off-shoulder, denim-on-denim or polka dot and more, South divas certainly know how to grab attention. Many trends might have come and gone but the one trend that is here to stay for a long time is polka dot. South beauties are extremely fond of this trend and are papped wearing polka dot outfits during several occasions. From Nayanthara to Samantha Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, here are 7 south actresses who showed us how to rock a polka dot outfit. Check out!
Nayanthara
Nayanthara is one popular and fashionable diva of South. The actress knows how to ace Indian as well as western outfits with ease and absolute perfection. Till today, the stunning diva has wowed us with every look of hers. Known to keep up with the trends, the actress adds her own glam to her stylish looks and make it look more stunning. Be it rocking a skirt with a twist or a polka dot outfit, Nayanthara does it all! A few weeks ago, Nayanthara donned a polka dot suit. She absolutely stunned and gave us major boss lady vibes. What do you think of her look?
Hansika Motwani
Hansika Motwani is one such actress who never fails to disappoint with her fashion choices. Be it nailing a denim on denim look to slaying in sarees or rocking a casual look with a skirt or ripped jeans, Hansika does it all! She is spotted wearing polka dot outfits several times. In this look, we love how she paired her polka dot top with a white skirt and absolutely nailed the look.
Samantha Akkineni
Samantha Akkineni is always dressed to the nines. When it comes to fashion, Samantha is always at the top of the game. Time and again, the actress has convinced us that she has an amazing outlook on fashion. She is also considered to be a fashion icon by many. The Oh Baby actress once donned a bright orange polka dot jumpsuit and gave major style goals. She rounded off her look with a Gucci belt.
Rakul Preet Singh
The gorgeous diva never fails to grab attention with her unconventional looks. She certainly has an amazing style sense. Be it pulling off a plain saree or slaying in monochrome or an embroidered outfit, Rakul Preet Singh knows how to stand out from others. The actress is also fond of polka dots. In the pic, the Marjaavan actress looks beyond beautiful in a white polka dot top and black pants.
Kajal Aggarwal
Kajal Aggarwal is one fashionable lady in the South. Her style creates as much buzz as her movies. The actress has been spotted wearing polka dot outfits several times. The actress' this polka dot outfit is a complete steal. We love how she wore a hat to beat the heat. What do you think of this look?
Shruti Haasan
Shruti Haasan's style game is always on point. The actress loves to experiment. At times, the actress' looks are simple and easy to recreate. The actress looks beyond gorgeous in white polka dot dress. Well, we absolutely loved it! What about you?
Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah has an impeccable style sense. Over the years, she has made stunning appearances and given style goals to her fans. She is one such celebrity who always impresses the fashion police. The actress once donned a beautiful black polka dot outfit and paired it with a black leather jacket to make it look cool. She absolutely nailed the entire look. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.
