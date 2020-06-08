Advertisement
Samantha Akkineni, Tamannaah Bhatia to Nayanthara: When South stars ditched stilettos for a pair of sneakers

While we thought a glam outfit needs a pair of stilettos to go with, here are times actresses Rakul Preet Singh, Nayanthara and others opted for sneakers and redefined fashion.
  • 1 / 9
    A look at times South beauties sported sneakers and looked chic and stylish

    Fashion can surely be an interesting yet tricky aspect to deal with. The divas of the South Film Industry have always been extremely fond of keeping their fashion game on point. Be it a reception, festive occasions, red carpets, lunch dates or a promotional event, actresses always turn up in their stylish best. The actresses never shy away from experimenting and always ace their fashion game. From floral sarees, absolutely gorgeous embellished lehengas and mirrored red carpet gowns, they define fashion as glam and comfort. The actresses make sure they keep their style game on point and always leave the fashion police stunned. They make appearances in the most experimental outfits and set major fashion inspiration for their fans. However, apart from experimenting with outfits, actresses style it with perfection as they opt for the perfect pair of footwear. Whenever one thinks about a chic dress, stilettos are the first thing that comes to one's mind. However, apart from adding the right oomph and posture to your outfit, heels can also be highly painful and no doubt all girls love sneakers since they're comfortable yet stylish. In an interview, Rakul Preet Singh revealed that over the years, her fashion sense has evolved and she understands fashion much better now than she did before. Adding that she makes a conscious effort to pay attention to what she wears and what suits her, Rakul said that she has figured out the importance of styling herself well, but at the same time keeping her comfort levels in mind. Having said that, here are times actresses from the south industry opted for sneakers and redefined fashion.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Tamannaah Bhatia

    The actress looked chic in a blush pink pantsuit by Zara, that she paired with Nike sneakers.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 9
    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul teamed up her denim co-ord featuring a crop top with detailed ruffles with a pair of clean white sneakers.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Rashmika Mandanna

    Dressed in a printed skirt and sweatshirt with shoes, the actress was seen shining as she made her way to the airport.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 5 / 9
    Nayanthara

    The diva opted for a pair of sneakers with her sequined colourful skirt and white t-shirt setting major fashion goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Keerthy Suresh

    The actress looked beautiful in grey denim paired with a black tank top and long shrug as she teamed it up with a pair of cool sneakers.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 7 / 9
    Kajal Aggarwal

    Kajal kept her travel style on fleek as she teamed up a denim dress with a pair of sneakers.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Shruti Haasan

    Boss lady vibes at it's best! Shruti donned an all-black leather jacket and skirt with a pair of white sneakers looking stylish as ever!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Pooja Hegde

    Pooja looked undeniably pretty in a button front denim dress teamed up with a multi-coloured t-shirt and a pair of matching shoes.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

