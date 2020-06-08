/
/
/
Samantha Akkineni, Tamannaah Bhatia to Nayanthara: When South stars ditched stilettos for a pair of sneakers
Samantha Akkineni, Tamannaah Bhatia to Nayanthara: When South stars ditched stilettos for a pair of sneakers
While we thought a glam outfit needs a pair of stilettos to go with, here are times actresses Rakul Preet Singh, Nayanthara and others opted for sneakers and redefined fashion.
Written By
Ekta Varma
2896 reads
Mumbai
Published: June 8, 2020 01:32 pm
-
1 / 9
-
2 / 9
-
3 / 9
-
4 / 9
-
5 / 9
-
6 / 9
-
7 / 9
-
8 / 9
-
9 / 9
Add new comment