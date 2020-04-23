X
Home
/
Photos
/
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
/
Samantha Akkineni to Tamannaah: South stars you stalked but definitely missed their interesting Instagram bios

Samantha Akkineni to Tamannaah: South stars you stalked but definitely missed their interesting Instagram bios

South film stars are surely a powerhouse of talent and we love whenever they break the internet with their social media posts. Today have a look at their interesting bios on social media.
4706 reads Mumbai Updated: April 23, 2020 08:00 am
  • 1 / 9
    South celebrities and their interesting bios

    South celebrities and their interesting bios

    As coronavirus increases the lockdown period, celebs are revealing different shades of their personalities which are even more fun than their usual self.TikTok videos have always been something people do, every now and then there are different challenges which trend and everybody starts taking those challenges up all of a sudden. And well, the latest question-and-answer rounds that show people answering questions like who is more likely to or who is more likely to has taken over the internet entirely. Apart from that, several celebrities from all around the country have come forward to spread the important message of social distancing and staying indoors. Superstars from different film industries of India came together for a short film Family. The proceeds from the film will be used for the relief of daily wage earners of the film industry affected by the lockdown caused by the novel coronavirus. The video starred Family stars Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Rajinikanth, Diljit Dosanjh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, and Mammootty. The story revolves around Mr. Bachchan's missing sunglasses and everyone's effort to find it. The actors are seen speaking in their mother tongue and coordinated quite well during the entire video. Portions of the film were shot at the actors' home and then summed up and edited to make the entire film. As the closure, Big B adds "We all made this film together, but none of us ever stepped out of our respective homes. Every artiste shot his/her section in their own house. No one stepped out of their homes. You too please stay indoors. That is the only way to keep yourself safe from this dangerous virus. Stay home, stay safe." The legendary actor also shared" There's another reason why we made this film. The Indian film industry is one. We all are one family. But there is another large family which supports us and works with us. And that is our workers and daily wage earners, who are facing great difficulty due to the lockdown, We all have come together and teamed up with sponsors and TV channel to raise a fund. And this fund will be distributed to our workers and daily wage earners to provide them with some relief in these tough times." South film industry and Bollywood have joined hands for one of the greatest projects in the past. Not only in terms of projects, but actors from both the industry also have collaborated for other things like beauty and fashion too. For instance, actress Nayanthara was seen in Katrina Kaif's beauty campaign for her makeup brand. Over time, South actors have been ruling the internet with pictures of their loved ones or their good looks and more importantly for their sense of style. We all have our favorites amongst all the south stars and we surely keep stalking their Instagram accounts to get an insight into their personal side but we surely missed their interesting Instagram bios. Today have a look at these interesting bios of South film stars.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Malavika Mohanan

    Malavika Mohanan

    Malavika Mohanan is surely a true fan of Harry Potter as her bio reads" Wingardium Leviosa" in Latin is a popular spell in the series and it means to take flight.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Tamannaah Bhatia

    Tamannaah Bhatia

    Her bio reads" Coffee addict, occasional poet, forever grooving & an intuitive actor"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Dulquer Salmaan

    Dulquer Salmaan

    Film, Business, Auto Enthusiast is how he describes his bio and they are his set of priorities as well.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Kamal Haasan

    Kamal Haasan

    The legendary star has quoted "Actor, Director, Dancer, Writer, Producer, a neo-polityculturist." as his Instagram bio.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Chay Akkineni

    Chay Akkineni

    Chay Akkineni has displayed his love for certain things in just one line on his Instagram bio as "Movies supercars maceoplex"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Kajal Aggarwal

    Kajal Aggarwal

    Kajal Aggarwal has a very beautiful one-liner as her bio"Actor. Experience collector."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Vijay Deverakonda

    Vijay Deverakonda

    Vijay Deverakonda has Manas ekam, vachas ekam, karmanyekam, mahatmanam as his bio which if broken down means Manas Ekam - Vachas Ekam - Karman Ekam this mean Unity of thought, word, and deed. This is what one should follow for leading a simple and comfortable life.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni who is one of the most popular south stars has written "Let everything happen to you .. beauty and terror .. just keep going .. no feeling is final." as her bio on instagram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

8 Photos of Shruti and Akshara Haasan that prove they are the coolest sisters
8 Photos of Shruti and Akshara Haasan that prove they are the coolest sisters
Tara Sutaria to Janhvi Kapoor: THESE actresses revealed their celebrity crushes and surprised us; Find out
Tara Sutaria to Janhvi Kapoor: THESE actresses revealed their celebrity crushes and surprised us; Find out
Tamannaah Bhatia: Take inspiration from these 6 outfits of the diva for your summer wardrobe
Tamannaah Bhatia: Take inspiration from these 6 outfits of the diva for your summer wardrobe
Isha Keskar and Rishi Saxena\'s Love Story: Did you know it was the actress who proposed? Find out more
Isha Keskar and Rishi Saxena's Love Story: Did you know it was the actress who proposed? Find out more
Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja\'s bungalow worth Rs. 173 crores in New Delhi is worth your attention, Check PHOTOS
Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's bungalow worth Rs. 173 crores in New Delhi is worth your attention, Check PHOTOS
Ranbir Kapoor: 12 Times the actor broke the internet with his PHOTOS despite being absent from social media
Ranbir Kapoor: 12 Times the actor broke the internet with his PHOTOS despite being absent from social media

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement