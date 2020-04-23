Samantha Akkineni to Tamannaah: South stars you stalked but definitely missed their interesting Instagram bios

1 / 9

South celebrities and their interesting bios

As coronavirus increases the lockdown period, celebs are revealing different shades of their personalities which are even more fun than their usual self.TikTok videos have always been something people do, every now and then there are different challenges which trend and everybody starts taking those challenges up all of a sudden. And well, the latest question-and-answer rounds that show people answering questions like who is more likely to or who is more likely to has taken over the internet entirely. Apart from that, several celebrities from all around the country have come forward to spread the important message of social distancing and staying indoors. Superstars from different film industries of India came together for a short film Family. The proceeds from the film will be used for the relief of daily wage earners of the film industry affected by the lockdown caused by the novel coronavirus. The video starred Family stars Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Rajinikanth, Diljit Dosanjh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, and Mammootty. The story revolves around Mr. Bachchan's missing sunglasses and everyone's effort to find it. The actors are seen speaking in their mother tongue and coordinated quite well during the entire video. Portions of the film were shot at the actors' home and then summed up and edited to make the entire film. As the closure, Big B adds "We all made this film together, but none of us ever stepped out of our respective homes. Every artiste shot his/her section in their own house. No one stepped out of their homes. You too please stay indoors. That is the only way to keep yourself safe from this dangerous virus. Stay home, stay safe." The legendary actor also shared" There's another reason why we made this film. The Indian film industry is one. We all are one family. But there is another large family which supports us and works with us. And that is our workers and daily wage earners, who are facing great difficulty due to the lockdown, We all have come together and teamed up with sponsors and TV channel to raise a fund. And this fund will be distributed to our workers and daily wage earners to provide them with some relief in these tough times." South film industry and Bollywood have joined hands for one of the greatest projects in the past. Not only in terms of projects, but actors from both the industry also have collaborated for other things like beauty and fashion too. For instance, actress Nayanthara was seen in Katrina Kaif's beauty campaign for her makeup brand. Over time, South actors have been ruling the internet with pictures of their loved ones or their good looks and more importantly for their sense of style. We all have our favorites amongst all the south stars and we surely keep stalking their Instagram accounts to get an insight into their personal side but we surely missed their interesting Instagram bios. Today have a look at these interesting bios of South film stars.

Photo Credit : Instagram