Samantha Akkineni to Tamannaah: Stunning red outfits donned by South stars which ruled the internet; See Pics

We love these South divas who keep ruling our hearts and winning them over with their fashion choices and today have a look at these amazing red outfits sported by South film actresses.
1882 reads Mumbai Updated: May 7, 2020 11:58 am
  • 1 / 11
    Check out these red outfits donned by South divas

    Over time, the Internet is being dominated by South actors with their interesting photos, style statement. Among all the South stars we all have our favorites and we're sure to keep monitoring their Instagram pages to get an insight into their personal side and to know what they have been up to this quarantine. Actress Samantha Akkineni recently shared on her social media how she is polishing her acting skills with some online classes and even gave us a view of her amazing house with a beautiful pool. The actress uploaded the picture of her online class in her laptop and shared 'When you literally had one productive hour in a 1000 and must show it off. (I am a going to be a much better actor now just you wait and see if not, I will just be deleting this post ).' The actress has been sharing a lot of pictures of hubby Naga Chaitanya and her pet dog, Hash lately. Apart from missing these celebrities on screen with new projects, we do miss their impeccable style statements. The South divas have often surprised us with their outfit choices and today we have these red outfits sported by them which caught all our attention. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul Preet Singh in a sheer bombshell red thigh-high slit gown for a beauty awards function.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Rashmika Mandanna

    Rashmika Mandanna in a red two-piece blazer and pants for an event looking gorgeous as ever.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Raashi Khanna

    Raashi Khanna in gorgeous two-piece pants and crop top.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Banita Sandhu

    Banita Sandhu styled this simple tube top in the most appealing way and we loved it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Sai Pallavi

    Sai Pallavi in an amazing red sequin saree all engrossed in her phone.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Ileana D'Cruz

    Ileana D'Cruz in a shimmery red lehenga with messy curls and red lips.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Kajal Aggarwal

    Kajal Aggarwal sported this chic red jumpsuit during the promotions of one of her movies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Shruti Hassan

    Princess feels in this tube gown with thigh-high slits making its way to our favourites.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Tamannaah Bhatia

    Tamannaah Bhatia in a chic leather playsuit all set to rule our hearts.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni in a red floral saree looking delusional as ever with a clean beauty look and her hair let down in soft curls.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

