Samantha Akkineni’s aesthetic pictures

Samantha Akkineni is a highly popular name in the South Indian movie industry. Samantha has been making headlines recently for her upcoming projects that include the epic period drama, Shakuntalam. The actor will also be seen in two more South Indian movies, i.e. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and the yet to be titled Ashwin Sarvanan directorial. Samantha Akkineni will be seen playing the lead character in these awaited dramas. Also, the South star was also spotted in Mumbai as she was busy with the promotions of her upcoming web-series The Family Man 2. The series is the second season of the Manoj Bajpayee starrer action thriller on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. Along with winning the hearts of millions through her on-screen talent, Samantha Akkineni also never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans by sharing goofy and informative posts. From giving fitness goals to skin care routines to making style statements, Samantha always keeps her fans updated with her activities. Here are pictures of Samantha Akkineni that will prove that the actor loves getting aesthetic pictures clicked. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Samantha Akkineni Instagram