Samantha Akkineni's best ethnic outfits

Samantha Akkineni is one of the best actors in the South film industry. She has been making the headlines of late for her performance in the web-series, The Family Man 2 that premiered on an OTT platform. Her fans are also awaiting the release of her upcoming projects that include the epic period drama, Shaakuntalam. She will also be seen in two more South Indian movies, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and the yet to be titled Ashwin Sarvanan directorial. Samantha Akkineni will be seen playing the lead character in these movies. Along with making the headlines for her work on-screen, Samantha is also often praised for being active on the social media. From giving fitness goals, skin care routine tips to making style statements, Samantha Akkineni always keeps her fans and followers updated with her life . Here are pictures of Samantha Akkineni giving major fashion goals in her best festive outfits that she was spotted wearing during media events. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla