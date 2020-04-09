Samantha Akkineni's 7 surprising THROWBACK pictures that will leave you speechless

1 / 8

Samantha Akkineni's THROWBACK photos

Samantha Akkineni is an established and well known actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. She is extremely popular and loved amongst the audience and enjoys a huge and loyal fan following. She has pursued a degree in commerce and while she was studying, the actress worked part-time on modelling assignments. She soon received offers for film roles, and made her acting debut in Gautham Menon's critically acclaimed Telugu romance film, Ye Maaya Chesave which gained her the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress and a Nandi Award. She went on to deliver some amazing performances in films like Neethaane En Ponvasantham and Eega which made her the second actress ever to win both the Filmfare Award for Best Tamil Actress and the Filmfare Award for Best Telugu Actress in the same year. Samantha Akkineni went on to deliver the best performances in several films including Dookudu, the family dramas Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and Attarintiki Daredi and AR Murugadoss' Kaththi. Apart her terrific acting career, Samantha Akkineni is a prominent celebrity endorser for brands and products, while she also started her own NGO, Pratyusha Support, to provide medical support for women and children in 2012. She donates her earnings from endorsements, product launches and inauguration events to support the foundation. On the personal front, the superstar married her debut film co-star Naga Chaitanya and they are amongst the 'IT' couples in the industry. Samantha and Naga first met each other on the sets of "Ye Maaya Chesave". The couple's chemistry was loved by many. Samantha and Naga's growing closeness started getting noticed and since then their dating rumours started creating buzz on the internet. The couple had a destination wedding in Goa on 7 October 2017. They are lovingly called by their fans as 'ChaySam' and their social media PDA is too adorable for words. Post their wedding, Samantha was invited as a guest on the chat show, Famously Filmfare wherein she revealed about times things were difficult between them. She said, "It took us eight years to be at the same point. Because there were times when I really liked him and he was not in that space. And there were times when we wanted to work it out, but external factors. It took us a very long time to be in the same space." Getting back to her professional front, she has also been nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for her film Mahanati at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne! Samantha has been a part of blockbusters like Super Deluxe, A Aa, Rangasthalam, Mahanati to name a few. She is truly a superstar and we cannot wait to watch her on-screen opposite Vignesh Shivan in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Besides all of this, Samantha Akkineni is also really active on social media and her Instagram feed is an absolute treat to the eyes! From her sun-kissed pictures to sans makeup looks, gorgeous embellished lehenga appearances to her exotic vacay pics, her social media is delightful just like her! She is currently spending her time with hubby Naga and their endearing pet dog Hash amid the lockdown and keeps sharing the most amazing moments on her feed which are an absolute joy to escape you from the boredom of quarantine. The superstar completed a golden decade in this industry on her debut film anniversary on 26 February 2010. On that note, check out her nostalgic throwback pictures which will take you down a memory lane.

Photo Credit : Youtube