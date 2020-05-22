/
Samantha Akkineni's beautiful smile is the best thing you will see on the internet today; See Photos
Samantha Akkineni's recent outing photos post lockdown for Rana Daggubati's engagement ceremony just lighted up our feed and we have some more pictures of the South diva smiling to make your day. Check them out.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
5285 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 22, 2020 12:55 pm
1 / 15
Check out these pics of the South Diva flashing her smile
Samantha Akkineni just posted her first outing post lockdown. The actress along with her husband actor Naga Chaitanya attended the engagement ceremony of Chay's cousin actor Rana Daggubati and designer Miheeka Bajaj. The actress shared a couple of pictures and we can surely sense her excitement for her brother in law's engagement, the actress shared a picture of the new couple along with their respective families quoting "Thank you for bringing us the best news of 2020 @ranadaggubati @miheeka ... here’s to your happily ever after.. @tpt.toast". She shared another picture of her husband reflecting her humourous side once again and quoting" After sending mommy, aunties, sister, friends, very straight male friends it’s now Instagram’s turn .. 'Seeee my husband looks so handsome no ???? ( husband is somewhere digging a large pit to jump into right now )" to which Chay replied in another fun way that it rather looked like a post for paid promotions. Due to the ongoing epidemic worldwide, the entire world has stopped functioning the way it used to, due to the safety measures. The entertainment industry also stopped its shoots and most of our favourite stars are spending this time effectively indoors. Samantha has been sharing some really fun posts and stories on Instagram which also include her cute pet Hash and we absolutely love it. Keeping in mind flashback Fridays we have these amazing snaps of the South bombshell sporting her smile and we are sure you will love it.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 15
When you are happy and you know it
The actress' happy vacation pictures are something we are missing badly.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 15
Trying new styles
Bringing back the school girl inside her again.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 15
Off work selfies
We love her perfect smile in this selfie.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 15
Rocking it in traditional wear
When you are contented with your look for the day.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 15
When you are like a breath of fresh air
We love this casual look of the diva.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 15
Hitting the ocean
What a stunner! The actress looks all set for sailing.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 15
When you are in love with your outfit
We wonder how she manages to look so stunning in every picture.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 15
Happy ride after days
Sam with her handsome hubby and rider for the day.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 15
Believing in good things
Home is where your heart is.
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 15
Flaunting her beautiful skin
Sam in a sans makeup selfie.
Photo Credit : Instagram
12 / 15
Happy girls are the prettiest
We absolutely agree with the same.
Photo Credit : Instagram
13 / 15
Summer style game
In the perfect combination of black and white.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
14 / 15
When she is just perfection
We love her million dollar smile it just reflects her positive personality.
Photo Credit : Instagram
15 / 15
Happiest together
How cute are these two actors?
Photo Credit : Instagram
