Samantha Akkineni's beautiful smile is the best thing you will see on the internet today; See Photos

Check out these pics of the South Diva flashing her smile

Samantha Akkineni just posted her first outing post lockdown. The actress along with her husband actor Naga Chaitanya attended the engagement ceremony of Chay's cousin actor Rana Daggubati and designer Miheeka Bajaj. The actress shared a couple of pictures and we can surely sense her excitement for her brother in law's engagement, the actress shared a picture of the new couple along with their respective families quoting "Thank you for bringing us the best news of 2020 @ranadaggubati @miheeka ... here’s to your happily ever after.. @tpt.toast". She shared another picture of her husband reflecting her humourous side once again and quoting" After sending mommy, aunties, sister, friends, very straight male friends it’s now Instagram’s turn .. 'Seeee my husband looks so handsome no ???? ( husband is somewhere digging a large pit to jump into right now )" to which Chay replied in another fun way that it rather looked like a post for paid promotions. Due to the ongoing epidemic worldwide, the entire world has stopped functioning the way it used to, due to the safety measures. The entertainment industry also stopped its shoots and most of our favourite stars are spending this time effectively indoors. Samantha has been sharing some really fun posts and stories on Instagram which also include her cute pet Hash and we absolutely love it. Keeping in mind flashback Fridays we have these amazing snaps of the South bombshell sporting her smile and we are sure you will love it.

Photo Credit : Instagram