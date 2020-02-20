Home
Samantha Akkineni's CANDID photos prove she is one happy soul living her life to the fullest; Check it out

Samantha Akkineni is one of the popular and bankable actresses down South. If you follow her on Instagram, then you'd know that her Instagram feed includes a lot of candid photos of the actress. Check them out here!
  • 1 / 8
    Samantha Akkineni's CANDID photos are an absolute treat to the eyes

    Samantha Akkineni's CANDID photos are an absolute treat to the eyes

    Samantha Akkineni is one of the popular and bankable actresses down South. The stunning actress is currently creating a buzz due to her upcoming project. For the uninitiated, Samantha is all set to share screen space with Nayanthara for the first time in Vignesh Shivan's next titled Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Even since the announcement, fans are eagerly looking forward to it. Both Nayanthara and Samantha are successful stars of Tollywood. Speaking of Samantha, she was last seen in Jaanu. On the professional front, Samantha is doing exceptionally well. On the personal side, Samantha is enjoying her married life with actor-husband Naga Chaitanya and her social media posts are enough proof of the same. Apart from sharing romantic photos, Samantha also keeps sharing her mesmerising vacay photos including no makeup snaps. If you follow her on Instagram, then you'd know that her Instagram feed includes a lot of candid photos of the actress. Each candid snap of the actress will make you fall in love with her even more. Don't believe us? Check out her candid photos below.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Perfectly captured

    Perfectly captured

    The actress' smile can melt millions of hearts.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Too cute to handle

    Too cute to handle

    This snap of Samantha having a good time with her pet dog is too cute to handle!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Style on point

    Style on point

    When it comes to style, Samantha is always dressed to the nines.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Couple goals

    Couple goals

    This candid snap of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya laughing out loud is just beyond cute.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Happy times

    Happy times

    We wonder what made Sam and her friends laugh so hard at this moment!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Lost in the moment

    Lost in the moment

    This candid pic of the couple will make you fall in love with them even more.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    This snap of theirs gives us relationship goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

