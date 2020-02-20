Samantha Akkineni's CANDID photos prove she is one happy soul living her life to the fullest; Check it out

1 / 8

Samantha Akkineni's CANDID photos are an absolute treat to the eyes

Samantha Akkineni is one of the popular and bankable actresses down South. The stunning actress is currently creating a buzz due to her upcoming project. For the uninitiated, Samantha is all set to share screen space with Nayanthara for the first time in Vignesh Shivan's next titled Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Even since the announcement, fans are eagerly looking forward to it. Both Nayanthara and Samantha are successful stars of Tollywood. Speaking of Samantha, she was last seen in Jaanu. On the professional front, Samantha is doing exceptionally well. On the personal side, Samantha is enjoying her married life with actor-husband Naga Chaitanya and her social media posts are enough proof of the same. Apart from sharing romantic photos, Samantha also keeps sharing her mesmerising vacay photos including no makeup snaps. If you follow her on Instagram, then you'd know that her Instagram feed includes a lot of candid photos of the actress. Each candid snap of the actress will make you fall in love with her even more. Don't believe us? Check out her candid photos below.

Photo Credit : Instagram