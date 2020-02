1 / 8

Samantha Akkineni rocking a denim look

Samantha Akkineni is one of the fashionable actresses down South. Be it rocking a uber cool look or nailing an unconventional look with ease and perfection, Samantha does it all! The actress keeps up with the trends and adds her own swag to it. If you've been keeping with her style, then you would know that the actress is obsessed with denim. Samantha is one such celebrity who just can't seem to get enough of denim. Over the years, she has pulled off many looks that have involved denim and managed to stood out from the rest. Let's just say, Samantha's love for denim knows no bounds! As she continues to give us style goals, here's looking at the times she pulled off a denim look and gave us major style goals.

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand/Instagram