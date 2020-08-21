Samantha Akkineni's romantic Instagram captions for Naga Chaitanya prove her love for him knows no bounds

1 / 7

A look at Samantha Akkineni's Instagram captions for Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most loved couples down South. The duo's love story is one of a kind. For the uninitiated, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha first met each other on the sets of "Ye Maaya Chesave". The Majili actress had earlier revealed that it took them eight years to be on the same page. After years of dating, they had a destination wedding in Goa on October 7, 2017. During the promotion of their film Majili, Samantha had said that it was the best decision of her life to marry Naga Chaitanya. The duo now keeps giving couple goals all the time. Talking about ChaySam's social media activity, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya never shies away from showering each other with love publicly. They also praise each other a lot. The duo is a perfect definition of couple goals. Talking about Samantha Akkineni, in particular, she is very active on social media. Her social media posts for hubby and actor Naga Chaitanya are too good to miss. She never fails to compliment him. Very often, she shares his pictures and her captions are all things love. The same proves that she is deeply and madly in love with him. Having said that, let's take a look at her romantic Instagram posts about Naga Chaitanya.

