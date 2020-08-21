Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
/
Samantha Akkineni's romantic Instagram captions for Naga Chaitanya prove her love for him knows no bounds

Samantha Akkineni's romantic Instagram captions for Naga Chaitanya prove her love for him knows no bounds

Samantha Akkineni is very active on social media. Her social media posts for hubby and actor Naga Chaitanya are too good to miss. Plus, the captions are all things love. Check out!
26097 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    A look at Samantha Akkineni's Instagram captions for Naga Chaitanya

    A look at Samantha Akkineni's Instagram captions for Naga Chaitanya

    Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most loved couples down South. The duo's love story is one of a kind. For the uninitiated, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha first met each other on the sets of "Ye Maaya Chesave". The Majili actress had earlier revealed that it took them eight years to be on the same page. After years of dating, they had a destination wedding in Goa on October 7, 2017. During the promotion of their film Majili, Samantha had said that it was the best decision of her life to marry Naga Chaitanya. The duo now keeps giving couple goals all the time. Talking about ChaySam's social media activity, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya never shies away from showering each other with love publicly. They also praise each other a lot. The duo is a perfect definition of couple goals. Talking about Samantha Akkineni, in particular, she is very active on social media. Her social media posts for hubby and actor Naga Chaitanya are too good to miss. She never fails to compliment him. Very often, she shares his pictures and her captions are all things love. The same proves that she is deeply and madly in love with him. Having said that, let's take a look at her romantic Instagram posts about Naga Chaitanya.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    His smile!

    His smile!

    Samantha captioned this pic as, "After sending mommy , aunties , sister , friends , very straight male friends it’s now Instagram’s turn .. 'See eee my husband looks so handsome no ???? (husband is somewhere digging a large pit to jump into right now)"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    On his birthday, she penned a sweet note for Naga Chaintanya. She wrote, "Happy birthday my @chayakkineni .. Every single day I pray for your happiness and I am so proud that with every passing day you have grown to be the best version of yourself .. and I believe with all my heart that we are stronger together ..I love you darling husband."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Candid moments like this!

    Candid moments like this!

    "The way you laugh #aboutlastnight," captioned Samantha.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Travel buddies

    Travel buddies

    "The greatest thing about my life is that I come back home to you everyday .Happy anniversary to the part of me I am most proud of," captioned Samantha.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    Cutest!

    Cutest!

    The actress simply captioned this pic as, "May ray of light @chayakkineni."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    So adorable

    So adorable

    "He makes me breakfast before he goes to work . *kneelsdown *thanksthelord followed by a #iamthequeenoftheworld moment," captioned Samantha.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement