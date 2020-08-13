Samantha Akkineni's stylish airport appearance proves she's one hell of a stunner; See Throwback Photos

1 / 7

A look at Samantha Akkineni's throwback photos

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most loved actresses down South. She is also one of the highest-paid celebrities of the South Indian film industry. She is known to ace every role that she takes up and deliver a spectacular performance in films. Some of her films include Ye Maaya Chesave, Majili, Oh! Baby, Super Deluxe, Jaanu and more. Apart from being known as a brilliant actor, she is also known for her fashion. Be it rocking a casual look or slaying in traditionals and more, Samantha's style game is always up to the mark. She is one of the most stylish actresses down South. Over the years, she has made several stylish appearances. Given her amazing outlook on fashion, many fans look up to her for fashion. She recently made a ravishing appearance at Rana Daggubati and Miheek Bajaj's wedding. From slaying in an Indo-fushion look to acing a saree look, Samantha proved why she's a fashion diva. Her airport looks equally create buzz all the time. The actress knows how to make heads turn with her stylish airport appearances. Speaking of that, we recently stumbled upon a few throwback airport pictures of the star. Yet again, her style was on point. Without any further ado, check out the pictures.

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand