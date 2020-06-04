/
Samantha Akkineni's THROWBACK vacay pictures will wipe away your travel blues
From chilling in Ibiza with hubby Naga Chaitanya to vacationing in New York, having a gala time in Amsterdam, Samantha Akkineni has proved that she is a travel junkie. Take a look at her throwback photos.
Pinkvilla Desk
Updated: June 4, 2020 05:51 pm
Samantha Akkineni's THROWBACK travel photos
Samantha Akkineni is one of the bankable actresses down South. The gorgeous actress has quarantined at home. She keeps her fans updated about what she is up to during her quarantine days. The actress is very active on social media. Right from sharing her throwback photos with Naga Chaitanya to her pictures with pet dog Hash or photos sans makeup, Samantha's Instagram posts are a treat. Anyone who follow her on Instagram knows that she is a travel freak. The actress loves adventures. She always makes sure to take time off her busy schedule and go on a short vacation, be it solo or with her girl gang or hubby, to explore the beauty of the world. Her social media consists of several stunning pictures from exotic locations. From chilling in Ibiza with hubby Naga Chaitanya to vacationing in New York, having a gala time in Amsterdam, and exploring the beauty of Dubrovnik, Croatia, Samantha Akkineni has proved that she is a travel junkie. The actress' travel photos will definitely leave you green with envy. On that note, take a look at her throwback vacay photos.
Captain Candy
Sharing this pic, Samantha wrote, "Touristry things #captaincandy."
Paradise
This is one of the best pictures from the actress' vacation diaries.
Chilling
What do you have to say about this pic?
Perfect view
When you just want to relax and enjoy the beauty around you!
Early mornings
"Before the madness begins!! #earlymornings #calmvibes #Tenkasi #sk12," wrote Samantha.
Couple goals
Find yourself someone who looks at you the same way Samantha Akkineni looks at Naga Chaitanya. Cute, isn't it?
Coffee lover
The actress wrote, "Coffee and a beautiful view... what perfect mornings are made of. #blissfulmornings."
Ibiza memories
Ibiza is one of the couple's favourite travel destinations.
Living life to the fullest
Samantha's goofy expressions in this pic steal the attention.
