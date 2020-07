1 / 10

Samantha Akkineni's unseen photos with her best friend

Samantha Akkineni has been giving her fans non stop virtual treats this lockdown from her culinary skills to her vegetable garden. The actress has been making every day in the lockdown effective. The superstar posted a picture of herself in her lawn donning a tie dye oversized tee shirt and wrote " “When the two people who tell you they have the exact same t shirt as you do are a)a 40 year old man and b) a 4 year old boy. So niceeeeeeee. I am reallyyyyyy keeping up with the fashion 'It girls’.”Her pet Hash has a different fan dollowing all together and Samantha keeps giving us a sneak peek of his activities as well on social media. Meanwhile, Samantha was last seen in the movie Jaanu co-starring Sharwanand that was helmed by Dil Raju. She will then team up with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. Samantha will also collaborate with Manoj Bajpayee for the second season of The Family Man. Apart from her stint in films, Samantha is known for her style and fitness. The actress' fashion sense is always on point. Be it slaying in a saree or rocking a casual avatar, Samantha's style game always surprises her fans. The actress won hearts with her film, Jaanu. The actress took her promotional strategy to another level when she sported a white organza saree with Jaanu written all across it. The actress has her Instagram grid filled with delightful photos of her close ones. Today we have some snaps of the actress with her best friend Meghna Vinod who has been with the superstar through thick and thin. Take a look at these unseen photos of Samantha with Meghna.

Photo Credit : Instagram