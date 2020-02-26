Home
Samantha Akkineni's workout photos will make you want to hit the gym right away

Samantha Akkineni is one of the popular actresses down South. She is known for her fitness. Given the fact the actress is a hardcore fitness enthusiast, check out her workout photos and get motivated to hit the gym.
    Samantha Akkineni's workout pics

    Samantha Akkineni is one of the popular actresses down South. Over the years, she has delivered outstanding performances in films and earned a name for herself in Tollywood. Apart from her stint in films, she is also known for her fitness and style. Speaking about fitness, Samantha works out religiously to stay looking so fit and fabulous. The 'Oh! Baby' actress often shares her workout photos and videos on Instagram giving her fans an insight into her workout regime. Her workout pics and videos are nothing less than motivation to hit the gym. In an interview with Upasana Kamineni, she spilled beans on some of her fitness secrets and revealed that before hitting the gym, she does a lot of weights and burns energy. She also often makes sure to practice other forms. The actress practices an Indian martial art form called Silambam. Given the fact the actress is a hardcore fitness enthusiast, check out her workout photos and get motivated to hit the gym.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Fitness motivation

    This pic of the actress will make you want to head to the gym right now.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Goals

    This pic of the actress working out screams fitness goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Be fit because you deserve it

    The Majili actress is a hardcore fitness enthusiast.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Gym sessions

    Samantha is one such celebrity who loves challenging herself at the gym. Also, if not gym, she goes out for a jog.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    This pic says it all!

    The actress has got an enviable figure.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

