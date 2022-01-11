1 / 6

Samantha with her adorable pets Sasha and Hash

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is often seen spending quality time with her adorable pets Hash and Sasha. The actress even shares their clips with the fans on her social media handle. Samantha shares her home with these two canines. Hash is a French bulldog, while Sasha is a Pit-bull. Samantha has had Hash since few years, but Sasha is the latest addition to the house. Both Hash and Sasha make frequent appearances on the actress’ Instagram page. In one of such videos shared by Samantha, Sasha was seen putting her paw on Hash as they enjoy a beautiful view from the car. They enjoyed the car ride while being seated on Samantha’s lap. In-fact in her New Year post, Samantha shared a picture of Sasha taking a nice nap on her bed, looking adorable as always. There are many such stills available on Samantha’s Instagram page.

Photo Credit : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram