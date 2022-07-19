Samantha to Rashmika Mandanna: 5 South actresses who are geared up for big Bollywood releases

1 / 6

South Indian actresses who will be seen in big Bollywood releases

The crossover between Bollywood and South Indian film industry is no more a shocker. South Indian actresses paving their way into the B-Town and getting big banner films have now become very prominent. With so many Bollywood actresses now being a part of South films, the diversity of Indian cinema has grown. From Alia Bhatt being an absolute star of RRR to Deepika Padukone making a come back with Project K alongside Prabhas, the B-town and south town have been totally ruling the cinemas. Likewise, from Raashii Khanna to Rashmika Mandanna, here is a look at actresses who are soon going to have a big Bollywood release.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla