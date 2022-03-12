Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Kriti Sanon: 5 Times actresses styled sarees with a belt

Published on Mar 12, 2022
   
    Celeb-inspired saree looks

    Adding a belt to your saree can do wonders and can make a cumbersome ensemble look incredible in seconds. A celebrity-approved twist to your traditional outfit, belt and saree is a winning combination. As the trend shows no signs of getting old, we are here to share 5 celebrity-inspired saree looks that are perfect for your next fashionable outing.

    Photo Credit : Samantha Ruth Prabhu

    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina donned a baby pink floral saree and paired it with a matching full-sleeved blouse. She accessorised her look with golden earrings and looked drop-dead gorgeous.

    Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu

    The diva once donned a beautiful sequin saree and paired it with a white blouse. She completed her look with a simple grey belt and cool shades.

    Photo Credit : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

    Shilpa Shetty

    Shilpa Shetty looked ravishing in an orange saree from the shelves of fashion label Cuin. Her monotone look perfectly gave the traditional silhouette a modern twist.

    Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Instagram

    Kiara Advani

    For an event, the actress sizzled in a black and white polka dot saree which featured a beaded belt and a beaded sleeveless blouse.

    Photo Credit : Kiara Advani's Instagram

    Kriti Sanon

    For an event, the actress once again rocked an experimental yellow saree with a belt and must we add that she looked glamorous.

    Photo Credit : Kriti Sanon's Instagram