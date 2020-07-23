Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's social media posts during lockdown that entertained her fans to the fullest

1 / 14

Here's a look at Samantha Akkineni's lockdown diaries

Samantha Akkineni is an established and well-known actress in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. She is extremely popular and loved amongst the audience and enjoys a huge and loyal fan following. She is currently spending her time with hubby Naga and their endearing pet dog Hash amid the lockdown. She gave a complete glimpse of her life in lockdown to her fans through social media and posted the most adorable snaps. The actress is completely utilising her time as she also conducted a chat session with her fans a couple of months back on Twitter where she answered several interesting questions. One fan asked Samantha Akkineni what her favourite movie is and wrote: "@Samanthaprabhu2 which is your favourite film ever?". To which Samantha replied and said, "The sound of music .. from my childhood". Another fan asked her for a movie suggestion. The fan wrote, "Bore kodthundi oka manchi movie suggest cheyava @Samanthaprabhu2". To which Samantha replied and wrote, "Jojo rabbit was my favourite movie in a while". A fan also asked Samantha for her fitness tips during the lockdown. To this, she replied and shared funny stories from her time in quarantine. Samanta wrote "I am trying ‘Intermittent fasting’ .. also coz I am forced too. coz I eat biryani for lunch every other day and love spicy food .. I have finished 3 bottles of pickle already .. so I assume fasting will make me a good girl again". From gardening, working from home, practising yoga to celebrating her birthday during this time, she did it all. Take a look at the actress' best social media posts amid lockdown that brightened up her fans' days.

