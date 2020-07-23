/
Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's social media posts during lockdown that entertained her fans to the fullest
Samantha Akkineni is one of the most popular stars in the South film industry and enjoys a huge fan following. She has been fairly active on social media during the lockdown sharing glimpses from her life at home during that period.
Written By
Ekta Varma
72 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 23, 2020 05:18 pm
Here's a look at Samantha Akkineni's lockdown diaries
Samantha Akkineni is an established and well-known actress in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. She is extremely popular and loved amongst the audience and enjoys a huge and loyal fan following. She is currently spending her time with hubby Naga and their endearing pet dog Hash amid the lockdown. She gave a complete glimpse of her life in lockdown to her fans through social media and posted the most adorable snaps. The actress is completely utilising her time as she also conducted a chat session with her fans a couple of months back on Twitter where she answered several interesting questions. One fan asked Samantha Akkineni what her favourite movie is and wrote: "@Samanthaprabhu2 which is your favourite film ever?". To which Samantha replied and said, "The sound of music .. from my childhood". Another fan asked her for a movie suggestion. The fan wrote, "Bore kodthundi oka manchi movie suggest cheyava @Samanthaprabhu2". To which Samantha replied and wrote, "Jojo rabbit was my favourite movie in a while". A fan also asked Samantha for her fitness tips during the lockdown. To this, she replied and shared funny stories from her time in quarantine. Samanta wrote "I am trying ‘Intermittent fasting’ .. also coz I am forced too. coz I eat biryani for lunch every other day and love spicy food .. I have finished 3 bottles of pickle already .. so I assume fasting will make me a good girl again". From gardening, working from home, practising yoga to celebrating her birthday during this time, she did it all. Take a look at the actress' best social media posts amid lockdown that brightened up her fans' days.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Amid the plush greens
Sam posted this beautiful throwback snap from one of her getaways to a wooden house and we are in love with her beauty.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Getting back to work
As she started shooting again from home, the actress gave a behind-the-scenes sneak peek to her fans as she shared this adorable snap with her pet dog, Hash.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Gardening
One of her new hobbies include gardening during the lockdown and this candid pic is absolute bliss.
Photo Credit : instagram
Hash defines our COVID mood
The actress captioned this pic as, "We are having a case of the #CovidBlues .. How are you guys doing? I just want to remind you to remind yourself that you’re awesome and you’re doing just great and it will all be okay. #stayhome #staysafe."
Photo Credit : Instagram
Only when you thought you're special
When Sam thought Hash only looks like her this way but then ends up realising it’s the same look with the help, his toy, his food, strangers, other dogs butts and more!
Photo Credit : Instagram
It is yoga time
When she was elated that she made it to July!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Finally found a passion outside movies
With this post, the actress wrote, "I finally found something I am passionate about that is not part of my job. I was starting to get tired of answering people when they asked me ‘What is your hobby?' ...Me -'Acting’ ... Them - 'But that’s your job. What is your hobby ?’... Me ... @urbankisaan my butterhead lettuce is better than yours .. Thank You guys."
Photo Credit : Instagram
No filters needed
That's what a good skin and hair day looks like.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Naptime with the best lockdown buddy
Did you know Samantha has adopted her pet dog?
Photo Credit : Instagram
The only productive hour in the initial quarantine days
Isn't this view amazing?
Photo Credit : Instagram
A happy birthday indeed
The team of Family Man 2 took to a zoom call to wish the actress for her birthday!
Photo Credit : Instagram
You wonder what she wished for?
The actress celebrated her birthday during lockdown with her hubby Naga Chaitanya and family.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Perfection
Now that's what Samantha's perfect day looks like.
Photo Credit : Instagram