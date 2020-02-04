Home
Want glowing skin like Samantha Akkineni? Check out the Jaanu star's beauty secrets

Samantha Akkineni is one of the popular actresses down South. The gorgeous actress doesn't compromise on her looks and has her own skincare secrets. Who wouldn't want to know her beauty secrets? Today, let's take a look at some of her skincare secrets.
    Samantha Akkineni's skincare secrets

    During a recent promotional event, Samantha opened up about rejecting the offer of 96 remake initially; however, it was producer Dil Raju who later convinced her to do Jaanu. Apart from her commendable performances in films, Samantha often makes headlines due to her stunning looks. She keeps sharing her gorgeous selfies, vacation pics and romantic snaps with husband Naga Chaitanya on social media all the time. However, her incredibly flawless skin always grabs attention. The gorgeous actress doesn't compromise on her looks and has her own skincare secrets. Who wouldn't want to know her beauty secrets? Today, let's take a look at some of her skincare secrets.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The secret to glowing skin

    When asked her how she keeps her skin so glowing, Samantha said, "I breathe the same air that you breathe. I eat the same food that you eat. But if you keep your mind free or bad and angry thoughts, the glow is bound to show on your face." She further added that it's important not to surround yourself with negative people and enemies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    No makeup

    The actress also looks gorgeous sans makeup. Samantha keeps updating her social media with makeup free pictures of herself. The actress likes to stay make-up free as much as possible.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Sunscreen

    During a Twitter Q&A, Samantha revealed that she applies sunscreen. The Majili actress believes sunscreen does the right tricks. She uses sunscreen religiously for her skin.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Night cream

    Also, Samantha swears by night cream.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Eat healthy

    The actress ensures to eat healthy food. In an interview with Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Samantha spilled beans on her diet plan. She eats whatever that helps her to stay fit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

