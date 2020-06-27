When Samantha Akkineni aced her monochrome look with a Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 2 lakh

1 / 6

When Samantha Akkineni made heads turn at the airport

Samantha Akkineni is one popular actress down South. She is also one of the highest-paid actresses in the South film industry. The actress made her acting debut in Gautham Menon's critically acclaimed Telugu romance film, Ye Maaya Chesave. She shared screen space with actor and husband Naga Chaitanya in the same. Since her debut, she has been a part of several successful films including Dookudu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Theri, Mersal, Rangasthalam, Majili, Oh! Baby and others. Apart from being known as a brilliant actor, she has always created a huge buzz due to her fashion choices and more. Anyone and everyone who is a huge fan of the stunner knows that the actress is extremely fond of luxury handbags. Time and again, she is papped flaunting them as well. Some of the actress' favourites include Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Dior, and GG Marmont. Recently, we came across a few pictures of the actress wherein she absolutely nailed her monochrome look. However, what caught our attention was the handbag that she carried along with her. The beautiful actress paired her stylish airport look with a Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 2 lakh. Yes, you read it right! Without further ado, check out her photos and share your thoughts below.

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand