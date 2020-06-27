/
When Samantha Akkineni aced her monochrome look with a Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 2 lakh
Recently, we came across a few pictures of Samantha Akkineni wherein she absolutely nailed her monochrome look. However, what caught our attention was the luxury designer bag that she carried along with her. Check out!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
4923 reads
Mumbai
Published: June 27, 2020 04:03 pm
1 / 6
When Samantha Akkineni made heads turn at the airport
Samantha Akkineni is one popular actress down South. She is also one of the highest-paid actresses in the South film industry. The actress made her acting debut in Gautham Menon's critically acclaimed Telugu romance film, Ye Maaya Chesave. She shared screen space with actor and husband Naga Chaitanya in the same. Since her debut, she has been a part of several successful films including Dookudu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Theri, Mersal, Rangasthalam, Majili, Oh! Baby and others. Apart from being known as a brilliant actor, she has always created a huge buzz due to her fashion choices and more. Anyone and everyone who is a huge fan of the stunner knows that the actress is extremely fond of luxury handbags. Time and again, she is papped flaunting them as well. Some of the actress' favourites include Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Dior, and GG Marmont. Recently, we came across a few pictures of the actress wherein she absolutely nailed her monochrome look. However, what caught our attention was the handbag that she carried along with her. The beautiful actress paired her stylish airport look with a Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 2 lakh. Yes, you read it right! Without further ado, check out her photos and share your thoughts below.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
2 / 6
Stylish as always
When it comes to style, Samantha knows how to dress and impress. Her airport looks never fail to grab eyeballs. She absolutely nailed the monochrome look and gave style goals at the same time.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
3 / 6
All smiles
The actress looked beyond beautiful as she was all smiles while getting snapped by the shutterbugs.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
4 / 6
Louis Vuitton
As we mentioned earlier, Samantha is fond of luxury bags. She paired her monochrome look with a Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 2 lakh.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
5 / 6
Hair goals
Not just style, she also gave hair goals. She enjoys a huge following on social media and is also very active on Instagram. From sharing no makeup selfies to vacay photos and more, her social media posts are a treat to her fans.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
6 / 6
Upcoming projects
The actress has earned success on her own. Up next, she will be seen in Vignesh Shivan's directorial film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal and Ashwin Saravan's yet to be titled film.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand