When Samantha Akkineni donned stripes outfits in most interesting way and raised the bar of fashion; See PICS

Samantha Akkineni showed her love for striped prints with these experimental outfits and we loved every it of her style. Check photos.
4706 reads Mumbai Updated: June 11, 2020 12:04 pm
  • 1 / 11
    Samantha and her love for stripes

    Samantha and her love for stripes

    Samantha Akkineni's has been sharing her interesting insights into vegan cooking with her social media. The actress who is learning some healthy cooking tips and tricks this quarantine has been fangirling over her new love for vegan food choices like green juices and coconut yogurt. The actress featured in films like Oh Baby and Jaanu. The south film, Jaanu was the remake of makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan's 96. The southern drama, 96 was a blockbuster film, but Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand failed to create any magic on the silver screen. Samantha will be seen sharing the screen space with Nayanthara in their upcoming Tamil film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will be helmed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. She will be making her digital debut with The Family Man 2. She also has another project in her kitty, which is Ashwin Saravanan's untitled film. The actress gave us a glimpse of how credential she was as a student as she shared photos of her 10th and 11th standard progress report on her Instagram story. The pictures also went viral on Twitter and other platforms of social media. She also made a generous donation to 20 organizations for celebrating her 20 million followers on Instagram. Samantha is known to be a trendsetter in the South film industry and we love how she experiments with her style. Today we have photos of how she aced some impeccable striped prints looks in her outfits. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Bringing back the poster girl of 70s

    Bringing back the poster girl of 70s

    Samantha's red and white striped tee look with her hairdo will remind you of the golden era when striped outfits were a hit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    A maxi dress for a date night

    A maxi dress for a date night

    Samantha in a black and white striped maxi dress with a blazer neck on a date night with her husband Chaitanya Akkineni.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Beige co ord set

    Beige co ord set

    Take cues from the star to look perfect for your brunch date in a striped beige top and skirt.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Acing her boss lady look

    Acing her boss lady look

    Sam in a blue and white pantsuit which she styled perfectly with a ponytail.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    A black jumpsuit

    A black jumpsuit

    Sam in a smart black and white striped jumpsuit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Adding glitz and glam

    Adding glitz and glam

    Samantha donned striped golden and black striped pants with white shirt and we loved it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Adding her glamour to this red dress

    Adding her glamour to this red dress

    Sam in a red striped red perfect for that day out with your girlfriends.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Donning vibrant colours

    Donning vibrant colours

    Her colourful co ord set with hazy stripes is stunning just like the star, we love how confident she looks in it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    An oversized shirt

    An oversized shirt

    Sam donned a beautiful oversized shirt in red with a frilled black skirt and we loved it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    A twist to saree

    A twist to saree

    Sam wore a belt with a white blouse with her black and white striped saree and the internet loved it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

