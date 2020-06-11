When Samantha Akkineni donned stripes outfits in most interesting way and raised the bar of fashion; See PICS

1 / 11

Samantha and her love for stripes

Samantha Akkineni's has been sharing her interesting insights into vegan cooking with her social media. The actress who is learning some healthy cooking tips and tricks this quarantine has been fangirling over her new love for vegan food choices like green juices and coconut yogurt. The actress featured in films like Oh Baby and Jaanu. The south film, Jaanu was the remake of makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan's 96. The southern drama, 96 was a blockbuster film, but Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand failed to create any magic on the silver screen. Samantha will be seen sharing the screen space with Nayanthara in their upcoming Tamil film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will be helmed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. She will be making her digital debut with The Family Man 2. She also has another project in her kitty, which is Ashwin Saravanan's untitled film. The actress gave us a glimpse of how credential she was as a student as she shared photos of her 10th and 11th standard progress report on her Instagram story. The pictures also went viral on Twitter and other platforms of social media. She also made a generous donation to 20 organizations for celebrating her 20 million followers on Instagram. Samantha is known to be a trendsetter in the South film industry and we love how she experiments with her style. Today we have photos of how she aced some impeccable striped prints looks in her outfits. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram