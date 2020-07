1 / 7

Samantha Akkineni's THROWBACK airport look

Samantha Akkineni is one of the successful stars of the South Indian film industry. She made her acting debut in Gautham Menon's critically acclaimed Telugu romance film, Ye Maaya Chesave. Fans loved her chemistry with co-star and husband Naga Chaitanya in the movie. Post her debut film, Samantha has featured in several films. Some of her films did exceptionally well at the box office. She did films like Dookudu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Super Deluxe, Theri, Mersal, Rangasthalam, Majili, Oh! Baby, Jaanu and others. Apart from being known as a brilliant performer, she also often creates buzz due to her choice of outfits. She is known as one of the best dressed celebrity down South. Her fashion game is always on point. Be it acing a casual look or making a stunning appearance in a gown or saree, Samantha knows how to make heads turn with her stylish looks. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Samantha Akkineni's personal stylist, Preetham Jukalker opened up about styling the gorgeous actress. He revealed that the actress styles most of her airport looks on her own. Speaking about airport style, recently we came across a few pictures of the actress when she nailed the denim on denim look. Check out!

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani