Sambhavna Seth's lesser-known facts

Sambhavna Seth is an actress in the entertainment industry. Recently, she made news for revealing that her father was “medically murdered” at Delhi’s Jaipur Golden Hospital. She took to her official social media handle to share a video talking about the alleged leniency that was shown towards her father who was suffering from Coronavirus. The television artist’s caption for the post read, “As they say the world cannot be just black or white. Similarly every doctor cannot be equivalent to God. There are few evils too who are killing our loved ones wearing white coats”. Sambhavna Seth revealed that within two hours of recording this video, her father passed away or allegedly was “medically murdered”. Losing her father was the biggest fear of her life that she has now faced and will now be going to fight for the truth as her father taught her his entire life. She reveals that she “may or may not be able to defeat these big sharks in this fight but definitely going to pull them out of this godly water and show their real faces to the world”. Sambhavana has always been in the headlines for her bold statements and strong personality. Here are some of the lesser-known facts about Sambhavna Seth that her fans and followers need to know. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Sambhavna Seth Instagram