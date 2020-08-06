/
RIP Sameer Sharma: Working as an IT professional to his journey in TV and Bollywood; All about the late actor
After Sushant Singh Rajput, the industry has lost another actor. Sameer Sharma, who was quite popular for playing Shaurya Maheshwari in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, passed away. Here's all you need to know about the late actor.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Updated: August 6, 2020 04:35 pm
All you need to know about the late actor Sameer Sharma
(Trigger Warning)
After Sushant Singh Rajput, the industry has lost another actor. For the uninitiated, Sameer Sharma, who was quite popular for playing Shaurya Maheshwari in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke reportedly died of suicide at his apartment in Mumbai. The actor was only 44-years-old. The police haven't recovered any suicide note. 'A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy,' said senior inspector George Fernandez, Malad police station, as mentioned in a Mid-Day report. His demise has shocked the entire entertainment industry. Celebs from the industry are mourning the actor's sudden demise. TV actor Avinash Sachdev who was close to Sameer Sharma revealed that they two were friends since 2013 and would also talk over a call. He said, 'I am shocked. We were friends since 2013. We use to talk on the phone. He used to sound normal and would talk about work, his poems, scripts. Don't know what to say more. He never spoke about being out of work or money.' Siddharth Shukla, Sidharth Malhotra, Sneha Wagh, Kritika Kamra and more celebs expressed their shock over the actor's sudden demise. As we mourn the actor's death, here's everything you need to know about Sameer Sharma.
Early days
Before joining the entertainment industry, Sameer was working for an advertising agency, an IT company and for Radio City in Bangalore.
Career in acting
The late actor soon moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting.
TV debut
He made his TV debut with Dil Kya Chahta Hai and later was seen in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki.
Other shows
Later, he was seen in Left Right Left wherein he played the role of captain Naveen Singh Ahluwalia. He was also a part of Four and Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki.
Bollywood
He played a supporting role in Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Hasee Toh Phasee. He was also a part of Sidharth and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Ittefaq.
Writer and Poet
The actor was very active on Instagram. Not just an actor, but he was also phenomenal poet.
Last show
In recent times, he was seen playing the role of Shaurya Maheshwari in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.
(If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918)
