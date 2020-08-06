RIP Sameer Sharma: Working as an IT professional to his journey in TV and Bollywood; All about the late actor

1 / 8

All you need to know about the late actor Sameer Sharma

(Trigger Warning) After Sushant Singh Rajput, the industry has lost another actor. For the uninitiated, Sameer Sharma, who was quite popular for playing Shaurya Maheshwari in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke reportedly died of suicide at his apartment in Mumbai. The actor was only 44-years-old. The police haven't recovered any suicide note. 'A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy,' said senior inspector George Fernandez, Malad police station, as mentioned in a Mid-Day report. His demise has shocked the entire entertainment industry. Celebs from the industry are mourning the actor's sudden demise. TV actor Avinash Sachdev who was close to Sameer Sharma revealed that they two were friends since 2013 and would also talk over a call. He said, 'I am shocked. We were friends since 2013. We use to talk on the phone. He used to sound normal and would talk about work, his poems, scripts. Don't know what to say more. He never spoke about being out of work or money.' Siddharth Shukla, Sidharth Malhotra, Sneha Wagh, Kritika Kamra and more celebs expressed their shock over the actor's sudden demise. As we mourn the actor's death, here's everything you need to know about Sameer Sharma.

Photo Credit : Instagram