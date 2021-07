1 / 6

Saumya Tandon donning glamorous outfits

Saumya Tandon is a popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. She started her career with modelling for big brands and hosting many television series like, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout, Dance India Dance, and Bournvita Quiz Contest. She then made her Bollywood debut by playing a supporting character in Imtiaz Ali’s commercially successful drama, Jab We Met and went ahead to appear in many television daily soaps. Saumya Tandon became a household name by playing the character of Anita in &TV’s daily soap, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai. Along with being praised for her performances, Saumya Tandon also makes the headlines for her amazing fashion sense. Here are the pictures of Saumya Tandon that will prove she is the ultimate glamour queen in the television industry. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Saumya Tandon Instagram