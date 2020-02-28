Home
/
Photos
/
Sana Khaan
/
Sana Khaan & Melvin Louis: From being in love to having an ugly breakup, check out their relationship timeline

Sana Khaan & Melvin Louis: From being in love to having an ugly breakup, check out their relationship timeline

Sana Khaan and Melvin Louis' love story is not less than a roller coaster ride, Check out their love timeline right here.
2606 reads Mumbai Updated: February 28, 2020 02:34 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Sana Khaan and Melvin Louis love timeline which surprise you

    Sana Khaan and Melvin Louis love timeline will surprise you

    Sana Khaan and Melvin Louis were one of the cutest celebrity couples. They were spotted together at many events and parties. The couple made their relationship official on Instagram last year and had been cited as couple goals back then. Even as the rumours of their break up surfaced in November, Sana shared a post with Melvin on New Year's Eve quashing the rumours. The fact that the post was later deleted yet again hinted at their breakup. However, after several ups and downs in their relationship, the couple unfortunately separated officially this year. On that note, let us have a look at their relationship timeline.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    How their love began

    How their love began

    A Mumbai Mirror report quoted Sana as saying that she contacted Melvin when she was approached for Nach Baliye and the duo even shot a music video together. “Then, one day, out of the blue, we went for dinner and Cupid struck! We started meeting more often and realised we liked each other."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    The happy phase

    The happy phase

    Post that, they made their relationship official on Instagram and started posted the cutest pictures together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Unfollowing on social media

    Unfollowing on social media

    Back in November 2019, Sana Khaan unfollowed Melvin and also deleted all his pictures from her Instagram giving rise to breakup rumours. However, she later denied the reports citing technical glitches.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Issues started revealing on the internet

    Issues started revealing on the internet

    Sana Khaan accused Melvin Louis of cheating on her and being with multiple girls earlier this year.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    The online disclosure

    The online disclosure

    Sana apparently shared a video revealing all that went down between her and Melvin and also shared that girls should be careful of such guys.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Sana even spoke to his mom

    Sana even spoke to his mom

    Sana revealed that she had a word with Melvin's mom regarding what went down between them and his mom simply said, "All these things happen in a relationship".

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

PHOTOS: Malaika Arora flaunts her abs post gym session as she gets spotted in the city
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora flaunts her abs post gym session as she gets spotted in the city
Kareena Kapoor Khan\'s Taimur to Shah Rukh Khan\'s AbRam: Meanings of star kids\' names revealed by their parents
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Taimur to Shah Rukh Khan's AbRam: Meanings of star kids' names revealed by their parents
Then and Now: Nayanthara to Samantha Akkineni, Transformation of THESE South beauties will make your jaws drop
Then and Now: Nayanthara to Samantha Akkineni, Transformation of THESE South beauties will make your jaws drop
Disha Patani REVEALS the secret behind her glowing skin; Find out
Disha Patani REVEALS the secret behind her glowing skin; Find out
PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan flaunts her abs in a crop top as she gets spotted in the city; Check it out
PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan flaunts her abs in a crop top as she gets spotted in the city; Check it out
Erica Fernandes: Parth Samthaan to Vikas Gupta; Check out link up rumours of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star
Erica Fernandes: Parth Samthaan to Vikas Gupta; Check out link up rumours of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement