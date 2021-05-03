From Sana Khan to Gautam Gulati: Bigg Boss participants who have appeared in Salman Khan's movies

1 / 6

Bigg Boss participants appearing in Salman Khan movies

Bigg Boss is the most-watched reality television series. It is the Indian version of the Dutch reality series, Big Brother. The first ever season of Bigg Boss premiered in 2006 and has had fourteen successful seasons till now. Along with the celebs appearing as the participants, what also pulls the audience towards the series is its host, Salman Khan. The actor has been hosting the Bigg Boss for over a decade now. Fans and followers of Salman Khan and Bigg Boss will definitely agree that nobody else could have been able to manage the situations inside the house the way Salman Khan does. Being the host of the series, Salman Khan watches the show very closely and gives his judgement on the Weekend Ka Vaar where it is decided which participant is doing the right thing and is coming out as a strong, bold and good personality on the television. Often, contestants from the show that truly touch the host’s heart are seen appearing in his movies. Here are Bigg Boss contestants who have appeared in Salman Khan’s movies. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram