From Sana Khan to Gautam Gulati: Bigg Boss participants who have appeared in Salman Khan's movies

Bigg Boss contestants are often spotted appearing in the host, Salman Khan’s movies. Read ahead to take a look at the ones who have been seen in Salman Khan's films after their Bigg Boss journey.
    Bigg Boss participants appearing in Salman Khan movies

    Bigg Boss is the most-watched reality television series. It is the Indian version of the Dutch reality series, Big Brother. The first ever season of Bigg Boss premiered in 2006 and has had fourteen successful seasons till now. Along with the celebs appearing as the participants, what also pulls the audience towards the series is its host, Salman Khan. The actor has been hosting the Bigg Boss for over a decade now. Fans and followers of Salman Khan and Bigg Boss will definitely agree that nobody else could have been able to manage the situations inside the house the way Salman Khan does. Being the host of the series, Salman Khan watches the show very closely and gives his judgement on the Weekend Ka Vaar where it is decided which participant is doing the right thing and is coming out as a strong, bold and good personality on the television. Often, contestants from the show that truly touch the host’s heart are seen appearing in his movies. Here are Bigg Boss contestants who have appeared in Salman Khan’s movies. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Santosh Shukla

    Santosh Shukla from Bigg Boss 6 appeared in Jai Ho as Maanik and Dabangg 3 as Shukla.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Armaan Kohli

    Armaan Kohli from Bigg Boss 7 appeared in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, playing the character of Chirag Singh.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Mahekk Chahal

    Mahekk Chahal from Bigg Boss 5 had appeared in Wanted as Shaina.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Sana Khan

    Sana Khan from Bigg Boss 6 has appeared in Jai Ho playing the character of the Home Minister’s daughter.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Gautam Gulati

    Gautam Gulati from Bigg Boss 8 will be seen in Salman Khan’s upcoming movie, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that will be releasing on May 13, 2021, on an OTT platform.

    Photo Credit : Instagram