  4. From Sana Khan to Kanchi Kaul: Television actors who left acting after getting married

From Sana Khan to Kanchi Kaul: Television actors who left acting after getting married

Many television actors left the world of acting after getting married to take care of their family and devote their time towards the family. Read ahead to take a look.
3447 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Television actors who quit acting after marriage

    Television actors who quit acting after marriage

    The Hindi television industry is one of the biggest television industries in the world where people from every nook and corner are given a chance to showcase their talent. The daily soaps made in this industry are on a large scale. In today’s time, it has become very difficult in order to please the audiences as they prefer only the content they like, and keeping the popularity of the actor as their secondary reason. There are times when some actors start their careers by doing some good work but are then not able to sustain themselves in the television industry. There are also a bunch of actors who received a good amount of popularity for their work on-screen, but they chose to leave the world of acting at the peak of their careers. Here are actors from the television industry who decided to quit acting after their marriage. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Mihika Verma

    Mihika Verma played a supporting character in Yeh Hai Mohabaatein but quit acting after tying the knot with an NRI and settled in the United States.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Natasha Sharma

    Natasha Sharma made her acting debut with Naa Aaana Iss Des Laado but left the television industry after getting married to co-star Aditya Reddy.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Addite Shirwaikar

    Addite Shirwaikar has appeared in many television daily soaps like Kumkum, Shararat and Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki but she quit acting after tying the knot with television actor Mohit Malik.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Anjum Farooki

    Anjum Farooki was highly praised for her performance in Balika Vadhu,but she left acting after getting married to Shaquib Saqeed.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Mohena Kumari

    Mohena Kumar rose to fame with her performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai quit acting after tying the knot with Suyesh Rawat.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Sana Khan

    Sana Khan is a very popular name in the television industry but she left the show business after getting married to the businessman Anas Sayed.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Kanchi Kaul

    Kanchi Kaul has appeared in many television series, but she quit the industry after tying the knot with the television actor Shabir Ahluwalia.

    Photo Credit : Instagram