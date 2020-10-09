Advertisement
Sana Khan QUITS showbiz: A look at her journey, Ugly breakup with Melvin Louis, Bigg Boss controversy & more

As Sana Khan bids goodbye to showbiz, take a look at her journey as an actress and why she made headlines with her controversies.
37422 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Sana Khan's controversies and journey in showbiz

    Sana Khan's controversies and journey in showbiz

    Sana Khan surprised her fans yesterday when she shared the news of her quitting showbiz forever. In a lengthy post on her social media, she shared, "Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them. But, for the last few days, I have been possessed of the realisation that: Is the real purpose of man's coming into this world only to chase wealth and fame? Isn't it a part of his/her duty to spend his/her life in the service of those who are needy and helpless? Shouldn't a person think that he/she could die at any moment?" She added, "When I searched for the answer to this question in my religion, I realized that this life in the world is actually for the betterment of life after death. And it will be better if the slaves live according to the command of his Creator and does not make wealth and fame his only goal". She had further requested her friends and followers not to approach her for any showbiz-related work. The actress who became a household name post her participation in Bigg Boss 6 is now dedicating her life to serving humanity. Today, we have these controversies of the actress that made headlines. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Sana Khan's instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Initial steps into showbiz

    Initial steps into showbiz

    The actress completed her education till 12th and then started modelling at a very young age.

    Photo Credit : Sana Khan's instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Debut movie

    Debut movie

    In March 2005, Sana Khan made her acting debut in the Hindi film Yehi Hai High Society.

    Photo Credit : Sana Khan's instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Stepping into south film industry

    Stepping into south film industry

    The actress made her south debut in December 2008 with the Tamil movie Silambattam.

    Photo Credit : Sana Khan's instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Death Hoax

    Death Hoax

    The actress' social media was bombarded with rest in peace messages after an actor having a similar name passed away.

    Photo Credit : Sana Khan's instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Kidnapping charges

    Kidnapping charges

    The actress was charged with alleged attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl for rejecting her cousin's marriage proposal in 2013. However, later all these reports proved that Sana had no connection to this case at all.

    Photo Credit : Sana Khan's instagram

  • 7 / 10
    The Bigg Boss phase

    The Bigg Boss phase

    In the 6th season of the infamous reality show, the actress became a household name and was one of the most loved contestants.

    Photo Credit : Sana Khan's instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Bigg Boss mega fights

    Bigg Boss mega fights

    The actress when voted out of the house shared that she cannot be like her housemate Aijaz Khan and behave like him in order to entertain fans.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 9 / 10
    Jai Ho and Wajah Tum Ho

    Jai Ho and Wajah Tum Ho

    Post Bigg Boss and her new found popularity she appeared in Salman Khan's Jai Ho and in a steaming romance drama Wajah Tum Ho.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 10 / 10
    Love life and ugly breakup

    Love life and ugly breakup

    In February 2019 Sana confirmed her relationship with choreographer Melvin Louis and their photos together often stormed the internet however a year later in an interview with Times of India she shared“I broke up with Melvin because he was cheating on me. I had loved him with all my heart and was committed to him. What I got in return has disturbed and shaken me. I have developed anxiety issues and am dealing with depression ever since.” confirmed the actress and she even shared a video on her social media about how things went down and shared that Melvin has been cheating on her for a long time.

    Photo Credit : Sana Khan's instagram

