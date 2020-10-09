Sana Khan QUITS showbiz: A look at her journey, Ugly breakup with Melvin Louis, Bigg Boss controversy & more

1 / 10

Sana Khan's controversies and journey in showbiz

Sana Khan surprised her fans yesterday when she shared the news of her quitting showbiz forever. In a lengthy post on her social media, she shared, "Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them. But, for the last few days, I have been possessed of the realisation that: Is the real purpose of man's coming into this world only to chase wealth and fame? Isn't it a part of his/her duty to spend his/her life in the service of those who are needy and helpless? Shouldn't a person think that he/she could die at any moment?" She added, "When I searched for the answer to this question in my religion, I realized that this life in the world is actually for the betterment of life after death. And it will be better if the slaves live according to the command of his Creator and does not make wealth and fame his only goal". She had further requested her friends and followers not to approach her for any showbiz-related work. The actress who became a household name post her participation in Bigg Boss 6 is now dedicating her life to serving humanity. Today, we have these controversies of the actress that made headlines. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Sana Khan's instagram