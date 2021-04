1 / 6

Sana Khan’s wedding pictures

Sana Khan is a very well-known name in the Indian entertainment industry. Having worked as a model, actor, and dancer, Sana Khan rose to fame and became a household name when she participated in India’s most-watched reality television series, Bigg Boss’ season 7. She then went ahead to appear in 14 movies and over 50 advertisements in more than five different languages, successfully making a huge fanbase for herself. In 2020, Sana Khan announced to the world that she has decided to leave the “show business” and will not be a part of the entertainment industry anymore. Just as fans were trying to digest this fact, she revealed that she will be marrying the Islamic cleric Mufti Anas Sayed in Surat. Millions of people were in “awe” looking at their adorable wedding pictures where Sana Khan looked extremely gorgeous. Sana and Sayed met each other through the Indian entertainer Ajaaz Khan, who was also present at their wedding. Soon after being introduced to each other, love started to brew between the two and the couple instantly decided to spend their entire life with each other. Here is a throwback to Sana Khan’s wedding pictures with Mufti Anas Sayed leaving fans adored by the couple. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Sana Khan Instagram