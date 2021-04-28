Advertisement
From Sanaya Irani to Abhinav Shukla: Reported participants of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Here's a reported list of the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s participants that the fans and followers of the series need to know. Read ahead to take a look.
  • 1 / 9
    Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’s season 11 tentative list of participants

    Reality television series in the Hindi entertainment industry has had a huge fanbase ever since it began. These series have unscripted situations and show the true personality of the contestants. Reality game shows are a genre that people enjoy watching and make sure to not miss even one episode. Many reality television series have even started with their own franchise and come up with a new season every year with the format same and different contestants. One of this country’s popular reality television series is Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi that is inspired from the American television series, Fear Factor where the contestants have to perform stunts in order to survive in the game. As the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is going to be aired soon, fans are awaiting to know the names of the contestants of this season. Here is a reported list of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’s season 11 participants that many need to know. Read further ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Sanaya Irani

    Sanaya Irani is a popular television actor best known for playing the lead character in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Anushka Sen

    Anushka Sen rose to fame with Apna Time Bhi Aayega and reportedly will be seen on the game series.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Mahekk Chahal

    Mahekk Chahal is a well-known name in the entertainment industry who rose to fame after emerging as the runner-up in Bigg Boss season 5.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Sana Sayyad

    Sana Sayyad rose to fame with popular daily soaps like Divya Drishti and Lockdown Ki Lovestory.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Vishal Aditya Singh

    Vishal Aditya Singh has also appeared in Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss will now reportedly be participating in this series.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

    Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who is best known for her lead character of Dr Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is expected to be seen in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Arjun Bijlani

    Arjun Bijlani is a popular name in the television industry and has appeared in many successful daily soaps.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Abhinav Shukla

    Abhinav Shukla, who made the headlines after participating in Bigg Boss 14, will be reportedly seen in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’s season 11.

    Photo Credit : Instagram