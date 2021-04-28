From Sanaya Irani to Abhinav Shukla: Reported participants of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

1 / 9

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’s season 11 tentative list of participants

Reality television series in the Hindi entertainment industry has had a huge fanbase ever since it began. These series have unscripted situations and show the true personality of the contestants. Reality game shows are a genre that people enjoy watching and make sure to not miss even one episode. Many reality television series have even started with their own franchise and come up with a new season every year with the format same and different contestants. One of this country’s popular reality television series is Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi that is inspired from the American television series, Fear Factor where the contestants have to perform stunts in order to survive in the game. As the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is going to be aired soon, fans are awaiting to know the names of the contestants of this season. Here is a reported list of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’s season 11 participants that many need to know. Read further ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram