Television’s on-screen pairs who became real-life couples

The television industry provides entertainment to a large section of the society making people feel connected with them as they appear on TV every day. These television daily soaps make the audience believe in the story and get them involved into the character’s lives. While movies or web-series have a particular limit, daily soaps if they have high TRPs, can continue from months to years. In order to shoot for episodes that air on a daily basis, the entire cast and crew of the television series spend over 12-15 hours with each other and sometimes, even more than that. So, the television co-stars know each other very well and get comfortable playing each other’s life partner’s on-screen. A lot of times it has happened that while playing the lead characters and the “on-screen couples” in daily soaps, many co-stars have fallen in love with each other in real-life. Here are the popular on-screen television couples who later became real-life couples as cupid struck between the two. Read further ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram