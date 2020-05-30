Advertisement
All the times Sanaya Irani left us awestruck with her beautiful traditional looks; Check PHOTOS

All the times Sanaya Irani left us awestruck with her beautiful traditional looks; Check PHOTOS

Sanaya Irani is one of the popular and most loved actresses in the entertainment industry. She has a great sense of style and her desi looks always impresses. On that note, take a look at some of her beautiful ethnic looks.
2968 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Sanaya Irani's ethnic looks

    Sanaya Irani's ethnic looks

    Sanaya Irani is one of the popular and most loved actresses in the entertainment industry. The stunning actress is popularly known for playing Gunjan in Miley Jab Hum Tum and Khushi in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Sanaya enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Anyone who follows her on Instagram knows she is a travel freak. The actress' social media includes beautiful and mesmerising photos of herself from exotic locations. Apart from her breathtaking photos, Sanaya's travel style always grabs eyeballs. Undoubtedly, her travel style is always on point and absolutely worth taking note of. Her looks are easy to recreate. As said by the actress, she believes one must wear clothes that they feel comfortable in and not because it is in fashion. However, she is also very experimental and loves experimenting. When it comes to Indian ensembles, Sanaya knows how to dress and impress. She has a great sense of style and her desi looks always impresses. Be it keeping her look extremely simple or making heads turn, Sanaya does it all with ease and perfection. On that note, take a look at some of her beautiful ethnic looks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Stunning as always

    Stunning as always

    This look of the actress will make you fall in love with her for sure.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Posing with Mr. Handsome

    Posing with Mr. Handsome

    Sanaya and Mohit are one of the stylish pairs of the TV industry. Also, Sanaya's desi look is on point!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Simplicity at it's best

    Simplicity at it's best

    Sanaya knows how to keep it simple and stylish at the same time.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Gorgeous and how!

    Gorgeous and how!

    This pic of the actress will make your heart skip a beat.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Simply WOW!

    Simply WOW!

    This is one of the best looks of the diva. From her hairstyle to makeup, everything is on point. What do you have to say?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Swag mode on

    Swag mode on

    We are absolutely in love with this look!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Ravishing

    Ravishing

    Dressed in a ruffled saree, Sanaya looks beyond gorgeous. As mentioned earlier, Sanaya loves experimenting.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    The couple's style in on point as always.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Pretty in pink

    Pretty in pink

    Bookmark this look of the actress right now!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Diwali look

    Diwali look

    Her smile in this snap steals the attention.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

