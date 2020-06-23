Sanaya Irani and Drashti Dhami's picture perfect moments give an insight into their terrific bond; See Photos

1 / 11

Sanaya and Drashti's best BFF moments

Sanaya Irani and Drashti Dhami are one of the coolest BFFs in the TV industry and there's no denying that. TV actresses Drashti Dhami and Sanaya Irani have been friends for years now. The two never miss a chance to hang out together. They were seen as a bridesmaid in each other’s weddings. Also, they were seen supporting and cheering each other in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Their Friendship is what is giving inspiration to many regarding how exactly friends should be, always together in whatever situation might be. The duo even has a cute nickname for each other. Wondering, what's that? Well, the besties call each other Lobster. We certainly like the cute nickname that the duo has for each other. We love how the ladies always have each other's back. Right from attending birthday bash to anniversaries, Drashti and Sanaya are always together. A couple of years back, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actress Drashti posted a picture on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "At this age, everything is changing.day by day we don’t notice but just look back at the past year and you will realise everything has. People you thought were going to be there forever aren’t, and people you never imagined you’d be speaking to are some of your closest friends. Life makes sense. And the more we grow the less sense it will make.so make the most of it now, before it all changes once again, because, shortly,all of this is only going to be memories!" Within no time, Sanaya commented saying, "Well I have been around forever you look back, front or to your sides, I'm here the only baby." They're too cute for words, aren't they? Speaking of which, here's looking back at some of their best moments together which will make you miss your BFF amid lockdown!

Photo Credit : Instagram