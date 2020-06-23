Advertisement
Sanaya Irani and Drashti Dhami's picture perfect moments give an insight into their terrific bond; See Photos

Sanaya Irani and Drashti Dhami have been thick friends for many years now. Check out their priceless moments together that prove they are truly one of the best BFFs duos in the town.
7819 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Sanaya and Drashti's best BFF moments

    Sanaya and Drashti's best BFF moments

    Sanaya Irani and Drashti Dhami are one of the coolest BFFs in the TV industry and there's no denying that. TV actresses Drashti Dhami and Sanaya Irani have been friends for years now. The two never miss a chance to hang out together. They were seen as a bridesmaid in each other’s weddings. Also, they were seen supporting and cheering each other in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Their Friendship is what is giving inspiration to many regarding how exactly friends should be, always together in whatever situation might be. The duo even has a cute nickname for each other. Wondering, what's that? Well, the besties call each other Lobster. We certainly like the cute nickname that the duo has for each other. We love how the ladies always have each other's back. Right from attending birthday bash to anniversaries, Drashti and Sanaya are always together. A couple of years back, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actress Drashti posted a picture on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "At this age, everything is changing.day by day we don’t notice but just look back at the past year and you will realise everything has. People you thought were going to be there forever aren’t, and people you never imagined you’d be speaking to are some of your closest friends. Life makes sense. And the more we grow the less sense it will make.so make the most of it now, before it all changes once again, because, shortly,all of this is only going to be memories!" Within no time, Sanaya commented saying, "Well I have been around forever you look back, front or to your sides, I'm here the only baby." They're too cute for words, aren't they? Speaking of which, here's looking back at some of their best moments together which will make you miss your BFF amid lockdown!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    All fun and laughter with friends

    All fun and laughter with friends

    Sanaya, Mohit, Drashti and Nakuul Mehta with his wife Jankee share a good moment of laughter and we sure want to know what was going on there!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    The best candid moment to be captured

    The best candid moment to be captured

    We cannot stop gushing over the cuteness of this snap!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Celebrating birthdays together

    Celebrating birthdays together

    Sanaya captioned this precious moment as, "When you tell your friends to point to the birthday girl. @itsmohitsehgal @khemkaniraj @dhamidrashti @kinnikamat @alok_kamat thank you all for making it so special. @vistarooms @the_el_house thank you for everything "

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Too much beauty in one frame

    Too much beauty in one frame

    The actresses truly personify beauty and this snap approves of it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Date nights

    Date nights

    When two couples come together for a date night, it's a fun night guaranteed!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    The best moments of happiness

    The best moments of happiness

    Blur, yet so precious! Sharing this snap, Sanaya wrote, "I just had to post this picture. It's a blur, it’s madness, it’s us." How cute are they!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    To many more years of friendship

    To many more years of friendship

    That's truly a picture-perfect as the duo strikes a pose for the camera.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Being goofy together

    Being goofy together

    You can be completely yourself with your best friends!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    To lots of love

    To lots of love

    How adorable is this snap!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    The best travel buddies

    The best travel buddies

    Sanaya and Drashti are each other's best travel buddies!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

