Miley Jab Hum Tum stars Then and Now

Miley Jab Hum Tum can surely be cited as one of the best and memorable television shows ever. The show consisted of romance, fun, drama and a rage of emotions. The first episode of Miley Jab Hum Tum aired on 22 September, 2008 and went on to become one of the highest rated and loved shows. The plot was based around falling in love during college and developing relations for a lifetime. It revolved around the lives of sisters duo Nupur and Gunjan who come to the city of dreams and join a new college with cousins Dia and Uday. Meanwhile, they meet Mayank and Samrat at the college, unaware of the fact their lives are about to change. From naïve and innocent college students to becoming each other's life partners, the show portrays their rollercoaster journey filled with romance, fun, masti, excitement, stress, emotions and much more. The show ended with a happy note on 19 November, 2010. Later on, our favourite stars went on to do some amazing work. Read on to find out what these actors are up to currently.

Photo Credit : Youtube